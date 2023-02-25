In a few weeks, dozens of tennis players from around the globe will descend on Bakersfield for the eighth annual Bakersfield Tennis Open — a U.S. Tennis Association Men’s future Pro Tournament. They are young and all have high hopes of lobbing a win onto their budding resumes. For aspiring tennis players, the USTA’s Pro Circuit is the gateway to the U.S. Open and tour-level competition, as well as a platform for more established professionals.

For spectators, the week of March 13 offers world-class tennis, extraordinary displays of athleticism and colorful personalities.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.

