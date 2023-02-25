In a few weeks, dozens of tennis players from around the globe will descend on Bakersfield for the eighth annual Bakersfield Tennis Open — a U.S. Tennis Association Men’s future Pro Tournament. They are young and all have high hopes of lobbing a win onto their budding resumes. For aspiring tennis players, the USTA’s Pro Circuit is the gateway to the U.S. Open and tour-level competition, as well as a platform for more established professionals.
For spectators, the week of March 13 offers world-class tennis, extraordinary displays of athleticism and colorful personalities.
“The Bakersfield Tennis Open is not only a special event for the Bakersfield Racquet Club, but it truly showcases the wonderful side of our city,” said Tournament Director Mark Fredriksz. “Where else can you watch hundred-mile-an-hour balls wiz by from just a few feet away, and for free.”
The Open, the largest men’s professional tennis event in Bakersfield, has a list of distinguished alumni who have graced center court on their way up. Rinky Hijikata, last year’s BTO winner, is now ranked 119th in the world. Francis Tiafoe, 2015’s winner, has gone on to represent the U.S. in Grand Slam tournaments and today is ranked 14th.
Since 2014, the USTA has selected the Bakersfield Racquet Club as the host of the event. It is a feather in the club’s cap, which is celebrating its 75th year. It takes a village of volunteers to host the annual event, but it doesn’t take long for tournament officials and players to praise it. From the welcome check-in to the final match, participants year after year rave about the hospitable reception Bakersfield gives them.
“Players love coming to Bakersfield because of the incredible people,” he added. “Our event gives us the opportunity to show them all the generosity and warmth our city has to offer.”
Alongside the sport’s stars of tomorrow, again this year a wild card will be offered to local father-son doubles partners Mike and Eli Noel.
“We wanted local talent to experience what it is like to compete in a professional event, and hopefully it will inspire others," Fredriksz said.
The week will include clinics with players, and on Saturday, March 18, a Net Generation Kids event sponsored by the Kern Community Tennis Association will be held.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.