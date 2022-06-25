Mention Mammoth to Californians, and it conjures up images of snow-capped mountains and world-class ski runs. But as wondrous as the winters are at one of the largest ski resorts in the western United States, a whole new world of activities awaits once the last patch of snow has melted.
The weather alone is the envy of every valley-dweller during the hot summer months. Overnight lows are still crisp, and daytime highs and pristine air quality beckon visitors to its boundless adventure. Located just east of Mammoth Mountain, along the east side of the Sierra Nevada, the town, at an elevation of 7,880 feet, is majestic in any season.
The mountain and community are the brainchild of the late Dave McCoy, who worked for the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in the 1930s as a hydrographer. His job was to ski the eastern Sierra to measure the snowpack.
McCoy set up a primitive rope tow on McGee Mountain, and later a similar one on Mammoth Mountain, honoring the Forest Service’s permit condition that he develop it as a ski resort. McCoy was told the mountain was too high, too remote and the weather was too unpredictable. McCoy had the last laugh and the rest is snow sport history.
Today, Mammoth is where the alpine outdoor experience meets luxury accommodations. The mountain is owned by Alterra Mountain Co., which owns Aspen and continues to invest heavily in the community. July typically kicks off festival season in Mammoth. Almost every weekend into September there is a celebration of jazz, wine, or art.
The region boasts countless crystal-clear alpine lakes teeming with trout. Most are accessible either by car or on foot, and experienced guides are eager to take anglers to the day’s hot spots. If you prefer to take in the scenery by bike, catch the gondolas from The Village or Main Lodge which will whisk you up to the summit and to a mountain biker’s paradise.
Surrounding the 3,500 acres of skiable terrain are miles of hiking trails resplendent with flora and fauna and breathtaking views of the Owens Valley below. The Mammoth Lakes Trail system is a labyrinth of 300 miles of soft-surface, mixed-surface and paved trails and connects to the Inyo National Forest off-road network. The same goes for biking with an array of options for cyclists of all skill sets. Ambitious riders can climb up to the Minaret Vista and soak in the view of the Ritter Range. Riders are likely to see wildflowers and waterfalls.
More adventure awaits at Devils Postpile National Monument, an unusual rock formation of columnar basalt with access to the famed Ansel Adams Wilderness area. Around town, the Shady Rest Loop trail through the community is 0.8 mile and is one of the most popular paved sections within the Trail System. It’s an easy walk, run or bike ride while being among nature.
Golf enthusiasts can practice their game at one of two courses — a nine-hole and an 18-hole, tucked in among the towering pine trees and aspens. A word to the wise: at nearly 8,000 feet, that ball will travel a lot farther. If you visit over the Independence Day weekend, set your lawn chairs out along Old Mammoth Road for the annual Fourth of July parade beneath the shadows of the Sherwins.
As the community has grown, so too have its culinary and distillery offerings. Tap into several local breweries and sample a variety of cuisines at the town’s popular eateries. At press time, a few ski runs may still be operating. That’s the beauty of Mammoth — in good years, you can still catch a great run and rays on the Fourth of July.
