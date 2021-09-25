In a few weeks, Bakersfield resident Lori Hart and her half-Arabian mare, Ava, will begin the trek to Tulsa, Okla., for the Arabian Horse Association's United States National Championship.
Hart, Kern County's decorated Arabian horse equestrienne, will be looking to repeat the success of last fall when Ava, whose show name is Psax Fifth Avenue, was named national champion in the half-Arabian hunter pleasure class and reserve champion in three other divisions including sidesaddle.
Hart, at 55, is in a league of her own. A six-time national champion, the Bakersfield native and managing partner of Outback Steakhouse is at the top of her game. Weaned on riding, horsemanship is in her blood.
"There is a photo of an 8-month-old me in my dad's backpack as he rode," Hart laughed. She remembers sitting on her childhood bedroom floor leafing through horse magazines.
"My love for horses came from my parents. Instead of getting a TV, we bought an Arabian gelding," she told National Horseman Arabian on her introduction to the sport.
Her parents gave her a Shetland pony when she was 8. Both her parents rode, and her father judged competitions all over the world.
"I was so shy when I was little," she said. "I could practice at home with the horses, then get out in front of people."
Her parents' wedding gift to Lori and her husband, KERO-23ABC news anchor Mike Hart, was a horse named Calendar Girl. Her passion has become a family affair.
"The year with COVID, being able to roll up the back door, ride every day with our sons, escape the reality that we were all dealing with, was wonderful," she said. "And Mike has been so supportive with everything. Because Mike used to be a sports reporter, he knew through his reporting the sacrifices that athletes make. He realized how much it meant to me."
Multiple ribbons and 19 nationals trophies decorate the living room of their home, located on 2.5 acres west of Bakersfield.
Her first national title came in 2005 in the half-Arabian hunter pleasure class atop Bonphire just 10 days after she had given birth to her youngest son.
"I remember I had to wear my dad's breeches," she recalled.
Hunter pleasure is a discipline for the horse that can cover ground easily and with a long, low, efficient stride while wearing hunter-style tack. The horse's head is carried lower and performs gaits in a longer, lower frame. Horses are evaluated on their performance, manners, quality, conformation and suitability as a hunter.
"I thoroughly enjoy it, and Ava does too. It's therapeutic, being outside of your normal life of responsibilities," she said, as her face lights up when talking about her sport.
Nationals is not for the faint of heart. There can be upwards of 2,000 horses and their riders across different classes. The event spans 10 days of eliminations before a champion and reserve, or runner-up, are named. Trophies, ribbons, bragging rights, and futurity prize money are all on the line.
Ava, her chestnut-colored half-Arabian mare, has been a force to be reckoned with in the arena. Together they have won three national titles and eight reserve championships including ladies English side saddle.
"The horse is supposed to perform. The rider is there to guide and support her," she added. "I try to focus on the details and the total picture presented."
She also stays current with her uniform of traditional coats of conservative colors, dark breeches, hunt cap or derby, and boots.
"Ava is my heart horse. The comments the judges give are that they can see the connection that we have."
Bonphire, who turned 20 this year, is retired, and, after a brief stint at a friend's stables on the coast for lessons, is back in Bakersfield, ridden almost daily by Hart's eldest son, Michael.
For all her success in the arena, Lori Hart remains humble and offers encouragement to other would-be equine athletes.
"Start in 4-H like I did, find a small riding club, and seek out a professional."
