The calendar says, and the late Andy Williams crooned, that we are upon what is supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year. But most aren’t likely to use the word “wonderful” right now. This holiday season, more than ever before, we could all use an extra measure of good cheer.
While there won’t be a Christmas parade this year to put us in the holiday mood, passersby downtown can still treat themselves to a piece of nostalgia in the delightful animated holiday display in the front window of Jenks Tire Company.
This will mark the 48th year of the whimsical Christmas display that has become a local viewing tradition for families. Spend a few minutes taking it all in, and you will be transported back to small-town America, with homespun miniature Christmas scenes, where there is no pandemic, discord or unrest.
The small shop traces its history back to 1923 in a wrecking yard in Salt Lake City where 15-year-old Joe Jenks repaired wooden-spoke wheels. He opened his own business in Bakersfield in 1952 and six years later moved it to its present location at 908 21st St. Not long after the move, Joe started the shop’s Christmas tradition by putting up old tires and an aluminum tree in the storefront.
In 1972, his son, Jeff, created the miniature wintry scene by hand.
“I wanted to carry on that tradition,” he said.
Inspired by the elaborate window displays at Brock’s Department Store, and the lighted trees along Truxtun Avenue, the younger Jenks fashioned a quaint and amusing winter wonderland. A dog pulls on a string of lights, there is a Model T driven by Santa loaded with toys passing snow-covered trees. A woman churns butter on the porch of a Victorian house inspired by the Howell House which now stands at the Kern County Museum. There is a gas-pumping attendant, a lumberjack chopping down a tree, a horse, snowman and tobogganers, all set in motion by magnets and motors.
As a teenager, Jenks walked past the Howell House downtown on his way to his father’s shop every day after school.
“I remember seeing Mrs. Howell out watering her lawn. Then when the house was moved to the museum, I kept the newspaper article. The miniature house in the display is my interpretation of it,” he added.
His hankering for tinkering began as a young boy.
“My dad would bring me stuff home from the shop and I would see if I could take it apart and make it better,” he recalled. “I have always been fascinated with the mechanics of things.”
He built the Model T from scratch using a camera motor. In all, he guesstimates there are 12 motors and many solenoids powering the charming display.
Complete with skaters gliding atop a frozen pond, the creation was a family affair.
“I brought the heads off my younger sister’s dolls, my mother sewed the figurines’ clothing and my father made the shingle for the house,” he said.
A labor of love, he will have spent upwards of four days getting it ready for this weekend. It is on a timer and will come to life every day from 4:30 to 9 p.m. “I like to leave it up a week or two into January.”
Young at heart, Jenks, who has never married and has no children or grandchildren, isn’t sure what will eventually become of the display, nearly 50-years-old, that the late Padre Hotel’s Sparticus Miller once offered to buy for several thousand dollars.
“It might be a headache for somebody else,” he laughed.
For now, it will tug at your heartstrings and remind you that this should be the most wonderful time of the year.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Lisa Kimble.
