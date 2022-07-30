Perhaps the greatest education one can receive in Kern’s rich history in one place is on 16 acres at the Kern County Museum and its Pioneer Village on Chester Avenue. Founded in 1941, it opened in the Kern County Chamber of Commerce building in 1945. The 1868 Barnes family log house was added to the then-county fairgrounds property adjacent to the chamber building, and by the early 1950s, the museum morphed into an educational facility and community cultural center, luring tourists from near and far.
Every morning, museum executive director Mike McCoy strolls the grounds and marvels at its growth. “When I arrived in 2017, I was offended by the condition of some of the buildings,” McCoy said. “There were broken windows and structures in varying states of disrepair.” The Kern County Museum Foundation, which oversees the museum and grounds, had cycled through five directors in four years before McCoy’s arrival.
“Today it is a little oasis in the middle of town and it is wonderful for our community,” he added. “With five exhibition halls, 70 structures, and century-old trees, I don’t know anything like it of its scale here in California.”
McCoy grew up a mile from the museum and volunteered there with his parents. “I knew what it was supposed to be and my goal was to put it back to its original state.” Week by week the museum team finished 40 construction projects, some of them during the pandemic. “We are trying to get the magic back.”
The History of the Golden Empire Exhibit, housed in the historic Chamber of Commerce building, provides a detailed outline of Kern County’s history and industrial significance. The Bakersfield Sound, which has garnered international attention, celebrates the unique brand of music that was created in Kern’s honky tonks in the mid-to-late 1950s. There visitors will find instruments, artifacts, costumes and photographs of the popular country music genre.
The recently renovated Kern City French Bakery celebrates the influence the Basque community has on the area. When Pierre and Juanita Laxague purchased it from the original owners in 1947, it served as the bakery’s showroom and the family’s home. When the Laxague family built a new brick building in 1961 on 21st Street in Old Town Kern for their Pyrennes Bakery, they donated the original structure to the museum. As was customary at the time, the wooden structure was repurposed as a dressmakers shop and a watch repair shop. It features two original oven doors, original 20-foot bread paddles, a vintage cash register and historic photographs.
Next door, the Basque Sheep Camp features a trailer, a water tank, a drinking trough and artifacts that tell the compelling story of the Basque shepherds who left their homes in the Pyrenees Mountains for work on Kern’s ranches and in the Sierra. The popular Neon Courtyard now features 30 iconic signs from beloved area businesses, with seven in the warehouse and four more under consideration.
Restoration of the Santa Fe Caboose and Weller Ranch House is underway, and this fall the Native American Education Center will open. The 1,600-square-foot building will display artifacts and through a 60-year-old interpretive program, youngsters will learn about our earliest inhabitants, the Yokuts Indians.
Today Pioneer Village, with its ambitious restorations and additions, has recreated the small American town at the beginning of the 20th century that the late museum director Richard Bailey sought to do. “We are really proud of this place.” Nearly everyone has a favorite spot in the Village.
“My favorite space is probably my office. I have the pleasure of sitting at a 1920 desk that was in the old Chamber of Commerce, looking out my window at the Beale Clock Tower,” McCoy said, adding that a close second is the red St. John’s Missionary Episcopal Church near the back of the grounds, the most photographed building in Kern County.
“The Kern County Museum is a hidden gem in plain sight,” said board chairwoman Sheryl Barbich. “The buildings, beautiful grounds, and many exhibits provide the opportunity for unique experiences and learning about this remarkable part of California.”
Before the pandemic, 85,000 people visited the Kern County Museum. This year, make plans to do so, whether you’ve been before but want a refresher course in our rich history, or have never been. Hours vary, so visit kerncountymuseum.org for more information.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
