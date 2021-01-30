It is often said that it is the people who distinguish our giving community from others. Generous to a fault, their oversized hearts see a bigger picture and seek to fill a void, even when their plates are already piled high. Add Charles and Tina Heard of Bakersfield to this list of remarkable people, who in a few short years, have taken their family’s personal experience with a disability, and turned it into a nonprofit that is impacting others like them.
Their thrift store, A Dream Shared, is a small but important piece of the local special needs community. It empowers young adults with disabilities through job training and life skills. It began with a conversation about what their daughter Kelsey, now 19, was going to do after high school and exit out of her special needs program.
“We considered a number of things, did a lot of research and reached out to other families within the special education community for feedback,” Charles Heard said. “Our first concern was Kelsey, and our other was families in town like us with young adult children who will soon exit out as well.”
Dissatisfied with their options, a friend suggested a thrift store. They opened A Dream Shared downtown in 2018.
“When we started, people in Kern County were quick to help when we explained the cause,” he added. “Not only were people donating, but they were also sharing an experience for our daughter and other kids with disabilities who have dreams of working and being productive.”
It has become a family affair. Their son, CJ, came up with the name and runs the day-to-day operations while his parents hold down their day jobs. By partnering with other agencies, young adults like Kelsey sort through clothing, stack books and dust furniture donated by locals and retailers.
“My siblings and I faced a massive task when it came time to clean out our parents’ home last year. We weren’t going to have an estate sale, and serendipitously, we heard of A Dream Shared,” said Carolyn Pandol. “The Heard family was wonderful to deal with. We loved hearing their story of employing and training people with special needs, and I know our parents would be pleased knowing their items were used for good.”
A Dream Shared was just gaining momentum when tragedy struck last fall: a fire engulfed their 19th Street store. Although there is no official cause, investigators discovered the gas meter had been tampered with and suspect transients are to blame. Adding insult to injury, the following day, the Heards noticed piles of items that had been looted, now in the custody of the homeless at nearby Mill Creek Park.
While their dream faced a serious setback, their mission was not extinguished.
“That’s OK. We just started over,” said Tina Heard.
They have nearly doubled their space at a new location on Auburn Street in northeast Bakersfield. Not surprising, other longer-established nonprofit thrift stores were swift to help in the wake of the fire.
“Everyone has been so supportive of us. We want to make sure we aren’t just receiving, but ‘sharing’ with them as well,” Charles Heard said. “Our goal isn’t to get top dollar for items, but to move the inventory so workers like Kelsey have something to do the next day."
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Lisa Kimble.
