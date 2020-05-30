One of the defining qualities of our community is its boundless compassion, filling a need and then some. And so it should be no surprise really that here in Bakersfield, where the national “random acts of kindness” movement was born 27 years ago, locals are living up to our reputation of kindness and generosity, doing the ordinary in extraordinary times.
People like BHS and UCLA graduate Ulysis Baal, who formed Relief Shoppers shortly after shelter-in-place orders were given.
“Ulysis is passionate about helping others and is an incredibly community-oriented person,” said friend Ali Vaughan, who is helping Baal on the project. “He set up the www.reliefshoppers.com website and solicited a strong army of healthy volunteers and donations.”
These 20-somethings take grocery orders from local seniors and deliver them to their doorstep free of charge. The group enlisted the help of City Councilman Andrae Gonzales, who is providing organizational and fiscal support through his nonprofit Stewards.
“We have felt fulfilled by the opportunity to make an impact in the community,” she added.
Similar to the efforts at St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center, a local group of women, Forever Friends, has been planning, preparing and providing meals to The Mission, often upward of 300 at a time.
“I absolutely love it,” said founder Kimberly McNeil Kitsch.
In early April, Jim Burke Ford Lincoln marketing director George Hay and Assemblyman Vince Fong created Food for the Frontline Kern County, designed to provide meals to health care workers at area hospitals. With the help of the Kern Community Foundation, Food for the Frontline has partnered with restaurants to deliver food to medical first responders.
“To date, we have already delivered 980 meals and are on track to deliver over 2,000 meals,” Hay said.
Responding to the food insecurity created by the crisis, CityServe teamed up with Community Action Partnership of Kern’s food bank to provide masked and gloved volunteers to sort grocery donations and load them into the cars of people waiting in a drive-thru. Krista Rodriguez is among the 139 volunteers who are helping.
“I jumped at the chance. Many hands make light work and I enjoy the physical way I could help others during these hard times,” Rodriguez said. “I knew this was probably a big undertaking considering the negative financial situation this pandemic has created for so many people. I hope my new connection with CityServe can be a new door for me to serve again.”
Bakersfield High School sophomore Drew Mariani decided to take matters into his own hands and began collecting food from residents of the Westchester neighborhood. Already he’s collected 400 pounds of food for the Golden Empire Gleaners.
While food has been a recurring theme in the efforts of goodwill that have sprouted up overnight during this crisis, there have been other needs met by locals suddenly homebound with nothing but time on their hands as well. Crafters across the community have answered the call for protective face gear by sewing masks by the thousands.
Necessity, long the mother of invention, has inspired locals to find creative solutions for those most vulnerable. And it can be therapeutic as social distancing has made relationally connectiveness difficult.
“Every crisis has its own opportunities, we just have to look for them,” said clinical psychologist Dr. Dean Haddock.
Superheroes, come to find out, don’t all wear capes. They wear masks and gloves and collect canned food from neighbors, deliver meals and groceries, and are simply doing the ordinary in these extraordinary times. ￼
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Lisa Kimble.
