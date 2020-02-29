Huddled around a large dining room table inside a southwest Bakersfield home on a recent weeknight, a group of high school seniors brainstormed about an unlikely topic — ways to encourage their peers to register to vote.
And they needed to pitch it in a way that would drive home its importance while making it fun and interesting to students whose biggest concerns right now are college acceptance letters and senior prom.
“As a team, we wanted to find a unique way to impact the community and we felt that voting is an aspect of the American way of life that is often overlooked,” said Tom Zaninovich, part of the Jim Burke Ford Education Foundation’s Dream Builders student leadership class Team Aera.
They began meeting in August with advisers, almost weekly and for countless hours, considering issues like hunger, illiteracy and homelessness.
“Finally, we decided to focus on people in our age group and voter apathy,” said Benji Nixon.
Young voter turnout nationally was unusually higher in the 2016 presidential election, but with the California primary just days away and another presidential election in the fall, the group felt the timing was right.
“We thought if we could make youth aware of the power of voting, we could change the tide of the community for years to come,” said Jasmine Garza. “The further we researched we realized that since the 26th Amendment was passed in 1971 that gave 18-year-olds the right to vote, turnout in that age range has been low.”
The group figured the best way to fight voter apathy and increase civic engagement was to take the message to campuses by hosting registration and preregistration drives.
“Not only would we register them, but we would be able to educate them on their civic duty as an American as well,” Jake O’Connell said.
Two evenings after school, they filmed videos about the history and importance of voting and registration. Armed with those and registration forms, they visited the campuses of BHS, Liberty, Centennial, Independence, West, Highland and Golden Valley high schools and Cal State Bakersfield.
Not surprising, nearly everyone on We The Teens Team Aera is either preregistered or registered to vote. Individuals who preregister automatically become registered once they turn 18. Research suggests getting teens to register as early as 16 works.
“It has been refreshing to see high school students realize the importance of voting and how it does indeed make a difference,” said adviser Lowell Powell of project sponsor Aera Energy.
Other advisers, including this writer, are equally impressed.
“They may not realize it now, but this project will have a profound impact on them, their peers and Bakersfield,” said adviser Nicolette Eyherabide.
Since 2003, the Dream Builders program, along with its yearlong sister curriculum for high-achieving high school seniors Ford Dimension, focuses on civic responsibility, life skills and leadership development through the creation of significant service projects.
This spring, We The Teens and three other teams will present their projects. The winner will receive a check to be given to the charity of its choice. All will have the satisfaction of carrying on the program’s legacy of community engagement.
With more than 74 million members of Gen Z in this country, the nation’s future rests in their hands, and We The Teens appears to be on point with its messaging.
“We are America’s future leaders. We want to inspire our peers to understand their voice matters and they truly can make a difference,” Nixon added. ￼
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Lisa Kimble.
