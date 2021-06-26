There is no question that California is an extraordinary state geographically. From the Lost Coast and the San Francisco Bay to the peaks of the Sierra Nevada and the High Desert, the Golden State is breathtaking and offers unparalleled adventures at every elevation. Tucked in there along the Central Coast’s Estero Bay is Cayucos, which has been enticing valley residents out of the summer’s unbearable heat with its cool winds and waters for generations.
This sleepy town, dubbed the "last of the California beach towns," is home to my summer childhood memories. I’ve never missed a summer in more than six decades. With its sandy beaches extending six miles south to Morro Bay, eclectic Cambria just 14 miles to the north, and cradling the famed Paso Robles wine country, this hamlet has managed to avoid the over-development that has overtaken other California beach communities.
Located on Highway One, Cayucos is about two-and-a-half hours from Bakersfield, slightly less if you take the Old Creek Road shortcut off Highway 46 west. The area originally settled by the Chumash people, Cayucos gets its name in part from the Chumash word for "kayak" or "canoe," which the Aleuts used in hunting sea otters and fish along the coast. In 1867, Captain James Cass settled on 320 acres of the Rancho Moro y Cayucos, a Mexican land grant, and founded the town. He and his business partner built the 982-foot pier and a warehouse for cargo bound for Los Angeles or San Francisco.
Part of Cayucos’ charm is that it is unpretentious. Sure, there are but just a handful of original 1950s sea shanties remaining along Pacific Avenue. Most homes have been razed, and some replaced by McMansions. But this sweet beach town doesn’t take itself too seriously, except for its revered annual Fourth of July parade.
The pier, swept away by a powerful storm years ago, has since been rebuilt and underwent another restoration in 2015. It is a favorite spot for fishermen, coastal sunset enthusiasts, whale watching, and the surrounding waves are considered some of the best surfing along the Central Coast.
It was no accident that famed travel writer Arthur Frommer’s Budget Travel Magazine once listed Cayucos as one of the “Coolest Small Towns in America.” I couldn’t agree more! From antique shops galore to surf shops and beyond, in some ways, a drive to Cayucos is to step back in time in your flip-flops.
Save your appetite for Duckie’s Chowder House where it will be worth the wait. The same goes for Schooner’s Wharf. Try to score a seat in its upstairs bar booth where you can enjoy food and drinks while watching the sun meet the horizon.
If you can book a room at the quaint Cayucos Motel on Ocean, you’ll be steps from the sand. That is also the case at the slightly pricier Shoreline Inn across the street. Cayucos Beach Inn is pet-friendly and conveniently adjacent to the ever-popular and always-delicious Sea Shanty Restaurant where its cobbler is renowned.
So this summer, escape the oppressive heat with a drive to charming Cayucos, kick off your sandals and take in breathtaking views from its inviting seashore. It has been our family’s special place. Make it yours!
