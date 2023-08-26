15th Annual Make a Difference Day (copy)

Keep Bakersfield Beautiful volunteers Cathy Butler and Nate Meeks take down illegally posted signs on 20th Street in downtown Bakersfield in 2019.

 Jennifer Johnson / For The Californian, file

In 2006, when this magazine was launched, Cathy Butler graced its inaugural cover. It was only fitting that downtown Bakersfield’s tireless cheerleader, dubbed the “Queen of the Fox,” be the face of the rebranded publication. For 48 years, her involvement with the Downtown Business Association has invigorated the area through events nearly too numerous to list.

Butler has had a front-row seat to downtown’s evolution. “Through the years we have seen changes from a retail hub, to thrift stores and antique shops, and art galleries,” Butler said. All the while, she has pressed on with the mission of continuing to help the city core thrive.

