In 2006, when this magazine was launched, Cathy Butler graced its inaugural cover. It was only fitting that downtown Bakersfield’s tireless cheerleader, dubbed the “Queen of the Fox,” be the face of the rebranded publication. For 48 years, her involvement with the Downtown Business Association has invigorated the area through events nearly too numerous to list.
Butler has had a front-row seat to downtown’s evolution. “Through the years we have seen changes from a retail hub, to thrift stores and antique shops, and art galleries,” Butler said. All the while, she has pressed on with the mission of continuing to help the city core thrive.
Born and raised in Bakersfield, her first job fresh out of business school was with the Kern County Taxpayers Association. From there she moved over to the Chamber of Commerce. But it has been her tenure with the DBA that has seen significant developments. “In 1990, when everyone was moving out of downtown, we had a goal to save the Fox,” she said. In commemoration of its 60th anniversary, a street fair was held and generated seed money for its eventual restoration.
She helped bring the beloved Bakersfield Christmas Parade out of retirement, and oversaw the creation of an improvement district and retail center at the time the Valley Plaza shopping center opened. Because of her congenial nature, she has helped the organization establish relationships with other nonprofits in town who share her vision of progress. “The reason I didn’t leave is that we all worked so hard,” she said of the association she had invested her heart and soul into. “This is who our city is. It is the people and their heart in the city and their hard work.” In 2010, Garden Pathways honored her as one of its “Women with a Heart for Bakersfield.”
As a driving force and passionate advocate for downtown’s development, Cathy has worn many hats including that of DBA president twice. “A city’s strong heartbeat means a healthy community.” Her perseverance was commemorated with a star on the city’s “Walk of Fame” outside the theater she helped restore.
“For the many years I have known Cathy, she is an amazing and caring person to everyone,” said Melanie Farmer, the current DBA president. “She loves downtown and does all she can for its businesses and people.”
In 1995, Sen. Ken Maddy, then the state Senate minority leader, selected Butler as “Woman of the Year.”
“I’ve admired Cathy Butler since even before I met her. I had long watched her enthusiastic efforts to bring life back to downtown,” said Don Martin, the creator of First Friday and Metro Galleries. “I saw her true passion firsthand. When I opened Metro Galleries in 2005, Cathy was almost immediately at the door asking how she could help.
“Nobody has worked harder than Cathy Butler to make downtown Bakersfield a better place. Nobody,” Martin said.
These days the challenges for Butler and the DBA are greater with the growing homeless population. “Back then, we knew all of their names,” she added. “Now they are getting one-way tickets here and it is frustrating. We don’t know these people.” She admits positive change isn’t coming fast enough for weary business owners.
Five years ago, Cathy lost her husband. The business owners, whom she considers like family, helped her through the difficult time. These days, ahead of her 71st birthday, Butler is content to step back. But not before relaunching First Friday, so wildly successful under Martin, continuing with Third Thursdays, and the annual Taste of Downtown on Sept. 14.
“We are all working together to make a difference,” she said. “I am just a cheerleader.”
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio.
