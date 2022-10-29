Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Hyper-realistic cakes that make viewers do a double take are the latest baking niche taking the internet, and baking competition shows by storm. It wasn’t the original career path that Salinas envisioned. After attending Washington Adventist University in the nation’s capital, he planned to pursue a career in social work.
But he kept getting pulled back into the kitchen. “I’ve always been creative,” he said. “My baking influence came from my mom. She made all the cakes for the school fundraiser cakewalks. I was fascinated.” The popular Netflix show “Is it Cake?” has allowed skilled cake artists the opportunity to leverage this hot new trend and showcase their talents.
Salinas created a stapler for his first television competition. Last year, at the height of the pandemic, he was a contestant on HBO Max’s “Baketopia.”
“The challenge was to incorporate sugar crystals into geode formations,” Salinas said. “My cake was Alice in Wonderland themed.”
He won prize money in the first round before elimination and won the admiration of the show’s host, Rosanna Pansino, who hired him as her culinary producer for her YouTube channel and its 13 million viewers.
“It was an interesting job,” he recalled. “As the producer of her content, I got to see up close what it was like for the influencer and the preparation.”
When COVID hit, it gifted Instagrammers like Salinas with extra time to drive up their content. “I’ve been working in the baking business in some form or another for half my life,” he said. “When I was looking for work, all I knew was cake decorating.”
He doesn’t operate a bakery or make cakes to order. Instead, he creates deceptive jaw-dropping design content for sponsors. As an influencer with 150,000 followers, he makes a living by whipping up incredible edibles using ingredients provided by household names like Duncan Hines, See’s Candies, Wilton and Mattel.
His creations include faded blue jeans, a steak, a fried chicken sandwich, barbecue ribs, a chicken breast and a roasted turkey. His artistry extends to cookies as well. “It is a craft I enjoy, and by far it is the content creations like the hyper-realistic cakes that are so fun to do.”
Cakeitwithjustin also offers weekly in-person decorating workshops to as many as 65 students at a session. He started the cake- and cookie-decorating classes in 2018 and they have sold out ever since. “In the Pinterest world, people want to get their hands on what they see,” he said of the popularity of his courses.
Salinas is still pinching himself and knows he’s having his cake and eating it, too. Eleven years ago he underwent a kidney transplant, receiving a kidney from the same woman who gave him his love for baking — his mother. “I wondered how that perspective was going to shape how I navigated this world,” he said. “My abundance of confidence is just me taking advantage of the time in life that I still get.”
For Salinas, this chapter is icing on the cake, having turned a passion into a career with a personality-based brand, working just three days a week and affording him the freedom from a taxing 9-to-5 job. “Making your path speaks to entrepreneurs today who, as long as they are good at marketing, can do anything.”
He says he has a big show in the works on a major streaming platform in 2023 and plans to continue to grow his online content and workshops, secure more television gigs, and venture into the TikTok and YouTube landscapes.
“I know life is fleeting,” he said. “If you aren’t enjoying it, you aren’t doing it right.”
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
