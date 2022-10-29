Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.

Hyper-realistic cakes that make viewers do a double take are the latest baking niche taking the internet, and baking competition shows by storm. It wasn’t the original career path that Salinas envisioned. After attending Washington Adventist University in the nation’s capital, he planned to pursue a career in social work.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.