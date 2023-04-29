As art collections go, the paintings, photographs and sculptures throughout the Beale Memorial Library downtown are considered one of the best in California. Acquisition of works by 19th- and 20th-century California artists began in 1988 in earnest, and they offer admirers an up-close and personal look at works by acclaimed sculptors, including a bust of the library’s namesake, photographers and painters, some regarded as the finest early 20th-century plein artists in the country.
“To have a collection like this in one spot is comparable to the renown Irvine Museum Collection at UC Irvine,” said art historian Laurie Maclin.
It was an ambitious undertaking at the time, as no public funds or tax money were used to purchase the more than 200 pieces, and it took eight years to research and assemble the current collection made possible through funds raised by the Kern County Library Foundation. The goal of the Art Acquisition Committee was to build a compilation of works that would be enjoyed by locals and visitors for years to come.
“The committee was originally going to collect French impressionist reproductions for the library but instead agreed to collect original California impressionist paintings, as they were affordable and an important record of early California,” said committee member Ginnie Eschner.
The Beale, at Truxtun Avenue and O Street, considered a crown jewel among county facilities when it opened in 1988, is a far cry from its humble beginnings in 1900 when it formally opened at Chester Avenue and 17th Street. The original location was deeded to the city of Bakersfield by Truxtun Beale, son of Tejon Ranch founder Gen. Edward Beale, and the elder Beale’s widow, Mary. The temporary facility operated out of a tent. In 1957 the library and headquarters moved to Truxtun and L Street, the site of the current Jury Services building.
As visitors enter the Beale, they are greeted by “Bear With Cubs,” a sculpture made of granite created by Benjamin Bufano in the mid-1930s. A cast bronze life-sized tortoise sculpture by Mark Rossi also greets guests and is a magnet for children. “Rossi never studied sculpture in art school,” Maclin added. A Butterfield Horse shows you the way to the elevator.
Once upstairs, art lovers will find a treasure trove of pieces. There is an oil painting “Shady Ravine” by William Wendt, considered one of the foremost California painters from the first half of the 20th century. “Laguna Mountains” by Hungarian-born Maurice Braun is an ode to California that sparked his interest in landscape painting. If visitors look closely at Joseph Morris Raphael’s oil on composition board "Interior with Bassinet", they will still see some of the pencil lines from his original sketch.
Carlton E. Watkins photographed Tejon Ranch in the late 1800s. His series of pictures including a portrait of General Beale depict ranch life at the time. Among the library’s most significant collection is that of six plein-air painters in Oakland who in 1917 formed an association that lasted 15 years.
“‘The Society of Six’ are very rare and hard to come by,” Maclin said. Selden Connor Gile, Maurice Logan, William H. Clapp, August F. Gay, Bernard von Eichman and Louis Siegriest created colorful plein art in the early 20th century.
Nearly two dozen pieces are available to view online at the library’s website — kerncountylibrary.org. Or take a self-guided tour of these important works. For more information about them and the artists who created them, a reference librarian can direct you to additional resources including an extensive collection of fine art books and printed materials.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
