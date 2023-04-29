As art collections go, the paintings, photographs and sculptures throughout the Beale Memorial Library downtown are considered one of the best in California. Acquisition of works by 19th- and 20th-century California artists began in 1988 in earnest, and they offer admirers an up-close and personal look at works by acclaimed sculptors, including a bust of the library’s namesake, photographers and painters, some regarded as the finest early 20th-century plein artists in the country.

“To have a collection like this in one spot is comparable to the renown Irvine Museum Collection at UC Irvine,” said art historian Laurie Maclin.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.