Every day we are met with opportunities to make a difference in a stranger’s life, however grand or minuscule. That chance came to Bakersfield resident Allison McClain three years ago after she watched a podcast about the sobering statistics of foster care youth once they age out. The numbers are bleak: nationally, only 50 percent of foster youth will graduate from high school. Of those who do, less than 3 percent of former foster youth will graduate from college.
“I thought, this can’t be true,” McClain said. “I wondered why anyone wasn’t talking about this.”
Empowered and intent on changing the statistics, one child at a time, McClain founded Bakersfield Angels in the spring of 2020, part of the National Angels nonprofit with 21 chapters nationwide. Bakersfield is the fastest-growing chapter in the country.
“We are the only chapter in California," she said. "I like to think of us as the cheerleaders for the local foster community.”
Today the organization supports 142 children and youth experiencing foster care.
Under the Bakersfield Angels umbrella are two equally significant programs: Dare to Dream, a one-on-one mentorship program, and Love Box, where volunteers are matched with a local foster family to wrap radical, relational support around the entire family.
“For true change to happen, we cannot be transactional. We have to build relationship with these kids and show them how to do life,” executive director McClain added.
"A child experiencing foster care will move, on average, seven times. It is a cycle of uncertainty and instability, and can be a recipe for disaster. When these youth age out, statistics say they are headed for homelessness, prison, trafficking, and poverty because they don’t have the support and tools they need to build a better future,” McClain said.
Eighteen-year-old Alexis Rowe knows all too well the chaos of life as a foster youth. She landed in foster care at the tender age of 8 through no fault of her own. An older sister tried to help, but the seemingly unending loop of moving into a shelter, returning home, then back into a shelter, had already been set in motion. In the midst of it all, Alexis was battling childhood leukemia.
“I think I went to hell and back,” Rowe recalled. “I fought the devil and I won.” She was just 6½ years old.
In March of this year, Bakersfield Angels matched her with volunteer Krista Rodriguez. So far, it appears to be a match made in mentorship heaven. They have gone to the Mid-State Fair, Kern County Fair, taken in movies, and Rodriguez has helped the 18-year-old Independence high schooler prepare for her senior pictures.
“I wanted to help take care of a foster youth as an extension of my response to God’s love,” said Rodriguez, a mother of three grown daughters. “I think being a mentor would be a different way to devote time to a girl who may be open to the idea of having a consistent and trustworthy adult in her life.”
When asked if Krista is an angel, Alexis affirms with a hearty nod and broad smile.
“Krista has helped me get over my fear of relying on others,” Rowe said. Soon she will transition to independent living, and obtain her driver’s license. Once mentors like Rodriguez are vetted, the nonprofit’s only requirement is that they get together with their mentee at least a few times a month, and report back.
With no state funding, Bakersfield Angels relies on grants, an annual fundraiser, and Give Big Kern in its mission to change the grim statistics.
“Our community is beyond generous,” said board president Marri Tillema. “We are doing life with them. They don’t even know how to dare to dream.”
“What makes Bakersfield Angels so special is the heartfelt, tangible approach to rebuilding the souls of children experiencing foster care, sharing their wings with grace and love,” said Robin Mangarin-Scott, Dignity Health’s vice president of marketing and communications.
Just over two years in, Bakersfield Angels is beginning to see the fruits of its labor, and the difference being made with children and youth who struggle with the feeling that they have nobody in their corner. Currently there are 121 children and youth on the waitlist, and the nonprofit is always looking for more men and women volunteers and mentors. For more information, visit bakersfieldangels.org.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
