Eleven years ago, Antonette Anich, her son Gary, and her then-partner Diane Caratan took Anich’s mother’s beloved gourmet English Toffee recipe, once just reserved for holiday gifts for friends and relatives, and turned it into a small wholesale business, whipping up batches in their kitchens while Anich juggled the operations of her late father’s farm.
It seems like a lifetime ago, she said recently as she sat in the office of the downtown Bakersfield candy shop she and her son opened in 2020. “We have come a long way,” she said. Indeed. Never did she imagine that the coveted family toffee recipe would grow into a full-fledged commercial candy business. Affectionately dubbed Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth after her late mother, Mae Sandrini, the toffee is still made by hand, batch after batch, but at a more accelerated rate.
The candy business’ future turned a corner in 2018 when Anich sold the family farming operation in Delano and moved to Bakersfield. In 2019 she and her son bought the 18th Street building, and after a year of renovations, they opened their doors, within weeks of the pandemic’s arrival. Gary’s inventiveness with sweet recipes expanded their offerings to 30 items, some seasonal, in addition to the toffee that started it all.
There is mouthwatering fare like Churros, Smores toffee, Chipotle Rosemary nut mix, candy pretzels, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Fudge. For Gary, who had spent the last decade farming alongside his father before Les Sandrini Farms was sold, there was a bit of a learning curve.
“I thought, ‘what am I going to do,’” he said. “So I started all over again, and now I’m the Willy Wonka of toffee,” he laughed. “I never dreamed I’d be selling my grandmother’s toffee or that it would be something full-time.”
More than a decade ago, a single batch produced 18 bags or nine boxes after being cooked and stirred for two hours. Today, the business has two pots, allowing them to churn out some 225 pounds of toffee every day. Online orders through Amazon alone are up from 20 boxes a day to 150.
“We are selling more candy because people are discovering who we are and have tasted the toffee elsewhere,” she said. They were able to remain open during the pandemic because everything is packaged. “This year we were close to double the candy sales over Christmas of 2020. We were swamped and completely sold out.”
While they are still in wonderment about how they weathered the demand of Christmas, they are ready for Valentine’s Day, just two weeks away. Aunt Mae’s has five full-time employees, and the occasional cousin or sibling will help fill boxes and custom baskets. Running a confectionary isn’t exactly how Antonette Anich envisioned retirement, but make no mistake, she is enjoying every second. “We are learning that it is a lot of hard work, but it is very gratifying and rewarding,” she said.
Now a destination retailer, Aunt Mae’s Sweet Tooth is like a walk through Candyland. There are plans to expand its customized gift baskets and add a bridal registry, and their products are widely available across town. “The future looks positive,” Gary Anich said.
