On the eve of a new year, when there is so much emphasis on renewal and rebirth, 44-year-old Bakersfield native Nanette Bonilla is ready.
The mother of three is no stranger to reinvention. Eleven years ago she started Custom Creations, using woodworking and Do-It-Yourself crafting, with projects large and small.
"I had my youngest child and decided I was not going back to work," she recalled. "Instead I was able to use my skills at home with the kids and continue. Imagination and creation are always reaching out to me.”
The business began to blossom, and it has been a welcome distraction. The demise of a 20-year marriage is still raw and her emotions often take over.
“Sometimes it is just an outlet; sometimes art is a great way to express myself,” she said, praising art as therapeutic as well. “Adversities push you so that you have no choice but to find support, pick yourself up by the bootstraps and continue on. This is all I have of how I am.”
Bonilla rebranded in 2018 as Nanette Art + Design, and like so many others, has found a place and purpose on Instagram.
She has created murals for businesses around town, along with some woodwork and window displays. You can find her work in Old Town Kern on Baker Street, the 1800, Brazilian Acai Bowls, and the alleyways of the Oleander neighborhood.
Some of the public art is gratis, while others are commissioned.
"I’ve always had a creative mindset," she said of her enjoyment of taking items she has on hand and turning them into something entirely different.
Bonilla also builds custom art installations for local events, weddings and stage settings. She also gives private and business workshops, and small creative projects that are big on camaraderie and team building.
On a recent fall evening, Bonilla held court in a southwest Bakersfield homeowner’s craft room, walking guests through the process of taking precut pieces of pine and turning them into a planter resembling a handbag.
"She is so talented and makes learning fun,” said hostess Carolyn Pandol.
Bonilla received an associate degree in architecture from Bakersfield College but opted for a job raising her family over a career in drafting. She has a working studio in a downtown warehouse where she often hosts pop-ups and promotes other local artisans.
"I like that I am able to use my natural abilities to continue to grow, and I love to bring color and light and spaces together,” she added. “It is much more welcoming.”
She has taken several art courses over the years, but her creative juices flow naturally.
"I was naturally drawn to making things using tools like carpentry," she said. "Over time I was self-taught and had gained enough experience to expand my knowledge."
Bonilla also hosts children’s workshops in the hopes of prying them from their devices.
“I like to encourage youth to use their minds and imagination outside of technology," she said.
To see more of Bonilla’s works, visit her on Instagram: @NanetteArtAndDesign or reach her at design@gmail.com.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
