On the eve of a new year, when there is so much emphasis on renewal and rebirth, 44-year-old Bakersfield native Nanette Bonilla is ready.

The mother of three is no stranger to reinvention. Eleven years ago she started Custom Creations, using woodworking and Do-It-Yourself crafting, with projects large and small.

