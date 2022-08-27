On any given weekday Lisa Krch can be found at the Kern High School District’s Regional Occupational Center, sleeves rolled up, walking area high school juniors and seniors through the mechanics of video production.
But it is a far cry from the fast-paced newsroom at KBAK where the Emmy-award-winning Krch delivered the news to local viewers from the anchor desk for 15 years.
When she arrived in Bakersfield in 1997, Krch already had a decade of media experience on both sides of the camera in markets like Reno, Eureka and Chico. But the daughter of lifelong educators always felt the pull toward something beyond the news. “In my heart of hearts, deep down I always knew I wanted to be in education.”
Timing is everything. After four years as the Kern High School District’s public information officer, she jumped at the chance to oversee the ROC’s Video Production program when the position opened in 2018.
“I love it,” she said excitedly. “Being able to take all those years of experience and share with the next generation of storytellers made me realize it is exactly where I am meant to be.”
Never one to tip-toe into anything, 51-year-old Krch, armed with a master’s degree in education and a California teaching credential in arts, media, and entertainment, dove right in, but met a sharp learning curve.
“When I started in news, I created scripts on a typewriter,” she recalled. “The cameras the students are using now are so much different than what I used. I understood the fundamentals but had to learn the software and technology.” She was undeterred. Krch has a sign on her desk with the inscription “Everything is Figure-Out-Able.”
After years in front of the camera, Krch is most at home behind it now and clearly in her element guiding her students. The video production program, now in its seventh year, is only available to juniors and seniors from across the district. It covers an entire school year, with two three-hour sessions a day. The first semester focuses on the creation of public service announcements; the second involves the history of film and cinema, editing and creation of short films. At year’s end, students receive 30 credits.
Students use state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge software. “Working with this top-of-the-line equipment is amazing,” said student Jose Acosta. They learn the basics of audio, lighting, production, direction, how to use cameras from the ground up, and must even pass a tripod test. There is also an emphasis on storyboarding and script writing for both screenplays and PSAs. “This is where I need to be.”
For some of Krch’s students who won’t head on to college, she may be their last teacher. And so it is a daunting task to ensure that they are ready for adulting.
“I also drive home communication and soft skills and the importance of learning real-world deadlines," she noted.
Many of Krch’s students have excelled beyond the program. “The Video Production program prepared me for the first steps of my career, which made it a lot easier to navigate bigger projects,” said AJ Rizer, whose work has appeared on Netflix. Erubiel Monterrosa has gone on to open his own business, Bako Media. “Mrs. Krch knows how to guide someone in the right direction, motivate them to keep on going, and encourage and make them feel accomplished,” Monterrosa said.
In the wake of a television career decorated with accolades and awards, the testimonials from her students are the best validation of all.
“It is the best decision I ever made,” she said. “It is so rewarding to be making a difference in these young lives and helping to shape their future. I feel like I am doing something that matters.”
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
