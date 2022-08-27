On any given weekday Lisa Krch can be found at the Kern High School District’s Regional Occupational Center, sleeves rolled up, walking area high school juniors and seniors through the mechanics of video production.

But it is a far cry from the fast-paced newsroom at KBAK where the Emmy-award-winning Krch delivered the news to local viewers from the anchor desk for 15 years.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.