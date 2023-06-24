The mighty Kern River, among California’s geographic wonders, is living up to its name and reputation this summer. For the first time in recent memory, it is teeming with water thanks to an epic winter snowpack. Skirting the river for nearly 37 miles, from Lake Ming east of town to west of Interstate 5, is the Kern River Parkway Trail.
Few communities can boast a 30-plus-mile greenbelt winding through the wilderness, orchards, farms and oil fields, alongside a museum and its city. Since 1976, when the trail ran from Manor Street to Beach Park, miles have been added. To date, it is exactly 36.3 miles.
Over the years, Visit Bakersfield received numerous inquiries about a trail map. In a joint effort with the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department and the Kern River Parkway Foundation, a user-friendly map was created. It is available to download at Visit Bakersfield’s website and denotes access points, parking lots, drinking fountains and proximity to shopping and eateries.
“This is in our own backyard,” said Visit Bakersfield manager David Lyman. “It is amazing how far it has come.”
There is a snappy video of the parkway trail on Visit Bakersfield’s social media platforms, produced by Cypress Avenue, the organization’s media partner.
“They are really good at finding things for a local tie-in,” Lyman said. “Their idea was to connect National Bike Trails Day and celebrate it from a tourist standpoint. The response has been very positive.”
The scenery along the way is ever-changing, yet simply amazing.
“You are one with nature,” Lyman added. The trail, favored by local cyclists and pedestrians, has also become a tourist attraction for out-of-towners.
“From a tourism vantage, the trail is a large selling point,” Lyman said. Visitors bring their bikes aboard Amtrak and transfer to local transit.
The trail offers snapshots of Kern’s preserved riparian habitat, where you are likely to spot roadrunners, rabbits and other wildlife, all protected from development within the Panorama Vista Preserve. The trail also provides a link to Cal State Bakersfield, with a connecting path through the university that is the portal to The Marketplace, with shopping, restaurants, a hotel and a movie theater.
This summer, treat yourself to a staycation by walking or cycling all or part of the Kern River Parkway Trail. The vistas will be extraordinary. For more information, including a downloadable trail brochure, go to visitbakersfield.com, or pick up a free copy at Visit Bakersfield, 515 Truxtun Ave.
Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.
