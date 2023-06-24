The mighty Kern River, among California’s geographic wonders, is living up to its name and reputation this summer. For the first time in recent memory, it is teeming with water thanks to an epic winter snowpack. Skirting the river for nearly 37 miles, from Lake Ming east of town to west of Interstate 5, is the Kern River Parkway Trail.

Few communities can boast a 30-plus-mile greenbelt winding through the wilderness, orchards, farms and oil fields, alongside a museum and its city. Since 1976, when the trail ran from Manor Street to Beach Park, miles have been added. To date, it is exactly 36.3 miles.

Lisa Kimble is an Emmy Award-winning former broadcast journalist who began her career in radio. The opinions expressed here are her own.