“The greatest gift of family life is to be intimately acquainted with people you might never even introduce yourself to, had life not done it for you.” — Writer Kendall Hailey
Seven years ago, then-9-year-old Kaylee Artiaga was unknowingly about to embark on an endless summer that would forever change her life and that of the strangers who made it possible. Kaylee’s life until then was a cycle of chaos, with parents in and out of the home, and five brothers to tend to in their absence.
“I was always taking care of my siblings, but I wasn’t getting taken care of,” Kaylee recalled. Occasionally, girlfriends of her father would help out. Moves were frequent. With no transportation, if her father’s alarm didn’t go off, Kaylee and her brothers missed the school bus, which pulled her further and further behind academically. “I remember going through food lines and being hungry and going to FoodMaxx with a dollar hoping to buy something to eat.”
Robbed of part of her early childhood, Kaylee’s grandfather, who had done some work for Ashley Pereria’s parents, asked if his granddaughter could spend the summer with Ashley, her husband, Jeff, and their son and daughter who were close in age.
“Her grandfather said he had nobody for her to live with and that he wanted her to have a mother figure and a fun summer,” Ashley said. She spoke to her husband. “We met in a parking lot on Rosedale Highway where he handed me her birth certificate and her Social Security card and assured Kaylee that I was going to be really nice to her.”
She agreed, however, on one condition. “I wanted her father to tell her that this move was not a rejection,” Ashley added. He did, and before long, Kaylee came to see that it was the greatest, selfless act of love to allow strangers to provide her a better life. For Kaylee, a fairy tale was taking shape. “That first summer we went to a trampoline park, I learned how to swim,” she said. “I had never gone wakeboarding before. I had never had a painted bedroom, seen an American Girl doll, or a Barbie Dream House.”
“I was really excited,” Ella Periera said. “It was like having a new friend.” As the summer neared its end, Kaylee said she didn’t want to return to live with her father. Her stay kept getting extended. “We would talk about future plans and I would realize I’m going to stay longer,” she said with a broad smile. “I never had to ask them to love me and they have never treated me as less than.”
After two years the family decided it was time to make Kaylee’s presence more official. They opted for legal guardianship. The process of court delays and postponements took four angst-filled years. “I had to register Kaylee for high school so we were running out of time,” Ashley added. It was finalized two weeks before the pandemic’s arrival. “She could easily have fallen through the cracks. I just happened to be the somebody who got her and loved her,” Ashley said.
“She is indebted to her grandfather for making the painful decision he knew would change her life while costing him the relationship with his son,” Ashley said. “But a lot of good has come out of that.” Today, the Garces sophomore remains in touch with her five brothers who all live in Bakersfield with their grandmother.
Without the chance to spend that fateful summer with the Pereria family, Kaylee might have become a statistic. “Kaylee is our biggest gift we never asked for,” Ashley said. “Now we couldn’t imagine our life without her. I believe God opened this door for her to come live with us. I am so grateful we said yes.”
