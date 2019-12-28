If your goal as we head into a new decade is to finally get in shape, or to just maintain your already active lifestyle, be sure to check out Bakersfield Fit Fest on Jan. 11 at the Kern County Fairgrounds, in Buildings 2 and 3, just inside the main entrance on P Street. This premier event, organized by American General Media, aims to bring the fitness community together, where attendees can meet fitness experts, discover new services, try new products, and receive complimentary information and education from fitness and nutrition experts.
The NASPOWER CUP Powerlifting Competition Championship will also take place during the event.
Fully accredited by the United States Powerlifting Association, it will feature 50 lifters, including some Bakersfield locals, competing to break state and national records and possibly qualify for the world championships.
There will also be an interactive powerlifting area, as well as a kids zone, geared toward fitness for the younger generation. You can also peruse more than 100 vendors, like Better Bowls, Stay Fit Meals and Beast Cookie Co., maker of the world’s first energy cookie, offering everything from healthy meal prep to sports training.
“There’s never been anything of this kind in Bakersfield,” said event organizer Katie Barton, who also helped put on the Mac and Cheese Fest and the Brunch Fest. “We wanted to host an event geared more toward the fitness community. It’s a growing dynamic in Bakersfield.”
A family friendly event, the Bakersfield Fit Fest is the perfect way to kick off the new year and discover some great ways to get healthy in 2020. For more information, go to www.bakersfieldfitfest.com. ￼
