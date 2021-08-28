Over the last year, many have turned their hobbies and crafts into full-time jobs, making jewelry, candles and other home decor items to sell on Etsy or their own shops on Instagram and other forms of social media.
That includes a lot of local Bakersfield makers and artists. Here are just a few of our favorite local brands and businesses.
Shelby’s favorites:
Velvet Vintage Store
@velvetvintagestore_
Creator of the Band-Tee dress, this store reworks one-of-a-kind apparel with thrifted finds, bleach and will give you all of the rock ‘n’ roll thrills and boho feels, as stated in their Instagram bio.
These are some great vintage finds with T-shirts, highlighting classic artists and bands, like Stevie Nicks, AC/DC, Pink Floyd and more, as well as customized wide-brimmed hats and other accessories for a fun night out with a rocker vibe.
Obsesion Jewelry
@obsesionjewelry / Obsesionjewelry.com
Obsesion Jewelry is all about affordable fashion, jewelry and accessories from necklaces and earrings to hair ties and clips. There are a lot of fun, cute items featuring butterfly designs, all for a good price.
The owner is taking a break right now, but everything on her website is 50 percent off using the promo code: “selfcare.”
S.N. Resin - Home Decor by Sandy
@s.n_resin / snresinart.etsy.com
Resin has become a popular trend during the quarantine from making keychains and coasters to a number of other items.
But the ones sold by S.N. Resin are some of the most intricate designs and details, used on coasters, charcuterie boards, decorative trays and more. If you’re looking for something handmade, but still classy and that will blend well with your decor at home, go here.
Lemon Lettering Studio
@lemonletteringstudio / lemonletteringstudio.etsy.com
I love collecting stickers wherever I go or ordering ones that represent a few of my favorite things to cover my notebooks. Emma Jordan’s stickers not only celebrate hometown love of Bakersfield, but also have encouraging Bible verses, too. Other items in her store include original paintings, coloring prints for the kids and greeting cards.
Lizette’s favorites:
Eres Earrings
@eres_earrings / @ERESearrings
I’m not a huge fan of jewelry. In fact, I very rarely wear any, but when I do, earrings are definitely one of the pieces I shop for the most. This is why I love Eres. Their earrings are not only stylistically unique, but also priced in such a way that makes me feel like I’ve indulged enough without feeling bad about it. The Eres polymer clay-patterned earrings are handcrafted and make me feel like I bought a wearable piece of art. Eres earrings can simultaneously make you feel fashionable and like a patron of the arts.
JocelynShares
@jocelynshares / jocelynshares.com
Who hasn’t seen the “I Love New York” T-shirts or the “LA” baseball hats? But, what about a little love for Bakersfield? Thanks to JocelynShares, now we have merch available to showcase pride for our fast-growing city. Jocelyn starts her Bakersfield-inspired designs with a sketch and then hand carves them into a block, which she then uses to print the image onto the T-shirts. The soft T-shirts help showcase some of the landmarks and agriculture well known to the area, like the Beale Memorial Clock Tower, the Fox Theater and our lovely almond blossoms. JocleynShares also offers other items as well, like block printed face masks, stickers and totes.
Are you a local artisan? Do you own an Etsy shop? Write to us or drop us a note on social media. We’d love to hear about your products and how you’ve turned your hobby into a business.
