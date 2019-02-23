In honor of Women’s History Month, a Bakersfield College committee will host a series of events that are centered around the theme of women and war.
The events will feature a journalist, a human rights advocate, poetry reading, play and a documentary, among other things that explore various ways in which women have participated or been impacted by war, said Erin Miller, history professor and co-chair of Women’s History and More, or WHAM, committee at BC.
This year’s events are open to the public. The WHAM events are as follows:
Clemantine Wamariya
Feb. 28, 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Levan Center (BC main campus). Free.
In collaboration with the BC African-American Initiative Committee and the BC Distinguished Speaker Series, WHAM looks forward to the visit of Clemantine Wamariya, author of “The Girl Who Smiled Beads: A Story of War and What Comes After.” A storyteller, human rights advocate and Rwanda genocide survivor, Wamariya will discuss her memoir and the human side of war.
Hilary Matfess
March 6, 6:30 p.m., Levan Center. Free.
A journalist and author of “Women and the War on Boko Haram: Wives, Weapons, Witnesses,” Matfess will explore the agency of women in conflict. Her discussion is titled “Beyond #BringBackOurGirls: Women and Conflict in North East Nigeria” and is made possible through WHAM, SGA and Levan Center.
“Served Like a Girl”
March 11, 6:30 p.m., Levan Center. Free film screening. Delano campus location TBD.
Students, faculty and staff, and the public are invited to the screening of “Served Like a Girl,” which examines female veterans who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, some wounded in action, and their transition from military to civilian.
“A Piece of My Heart”
March 14 and 15, 7:30 p.m., The Black Box Theatre (PAC 107) Staged reading. Free event. Adult content. No children allowed.
Theater professor Kimberly Chin will direct a staged theater reading based on the play written by Shirley Lauro. The play captures women’s experiences in the Vietnam War.
“Exhume & Release: An Evening of Poetry, Art and Storytelling”
March 20, 6:30 p.m., Levan Center. Free.
This event will open with an open mic before centering on Portia Choi, who will discuss the Korean War and her family’s experience as refugees. She will also share her chapbook, “Sungsook: Korean War Poems.”
Those interested in signing up for open mic can contact professor Jessica Martinez at Jessica.martinez@bakersfieldcollege.edu.
Easel Event: Rosie the Riveter
March 21, 6:30 p.m., Location TBD. Price pending.
For the artist at heart, WHAM is inviting students, faculty, staff and the public for an opportunity to paint the World War II-era Rosie the Riveter. The event is in collaboration with Brush & Blush Easel Events and the Office of Student Life. Paint, supplies and light refreshments will be provided.
For more details on the events, visit www.bakersfieldcollege.edu/womens- history-month. ￼
