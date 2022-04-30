It’s a big year for graduation at Bakersfield College. The college will hold commencement on campus for the first time since 2018 and the event is open to all of the nearly 8,000 graduates from the Renegade Classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 so that anyone who graduated during the pandemic can take part in an in-person ceremony.
Making this year’s event even more special is that it will be the first graduation ceremony held in the newly renovated Memorial Stadium, which underwent major work in 2019 thanks to the Measure J bond approved by local voters to upgrade facilities at BC.
“This is a momentous occasion that we have all been waiting for,” said BC President Zav Dadabhoy. “Our graduation ceremonies are special occasions, each filled with rich history and traditions. I can’t wait to celebrate the accomplishments of our incredible Renegades who have put in the hard work to graduate during these challenging times.”
Also back this year is the spectacular fireworks display that traditionally caps BC commencement.
Here’s a few things to know about BC’s 108th commencement:
• At more than 3,300 graduates for the 2021-22 term, BC has set a new record for the size of its graduating class.
• Graduation is at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, at Memorial Stadium on BC’s Panorama campus.
• Participation is by RSVP only. Students who RSVP’d by April 17 will be guaranteed six guest tickets. Graduates who RSVP after April 17 will be able to walk during the ceremony but may not be able to receive guest passes due to the large number of people expected to attend.
• For guests unable to attend in-person, BC's commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on KGET.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.
• The ceremony will last three hours.
• Bakersfield College graduates wear traditional black graduation gowns with traditional black graduation caps, also known as mortarboards. Those earning the associate degree wear the associate stoles, while those earning the bachelor’s degree wear a hood. Some students may wear additional sashes depending on what affinity or community groups they participated in while at the college. Honor graduates are distinguished by the gold tassel on the cap and the gold cord around the neck. Regalia can be ordered from the BC bookstore.
• Administrators, faculty and staff will also be in their regalia, which vary depending on the colleges they graduated from and whether they have earned a master’s or doctoral degree.
• Memorial Stadium underwent an $18.5 million renovation since it was last used for commencement. It has new synthetic turf, a new PA system, new stadium lighting and an HD video scoreboard. The concession stands have been revamped as well as the press box.
