The start of the New Year means the start of new adventures. We asked our staff to come up with the most classic Bakersfield activities to participate in around town.
Here, we present our Bakersfield Bucket List.
Complete them all to qualify as a true Bakersfield resident!
• Meander along the Panorama Bluffs
• Enjoy dinner at KC Steakhouse
• Go to Dewar’s Candy Shop and order a Black & White
• Nurse a drink (or two) at Guthrie’s Alley Cat
• Attend the Bakersfield Village Fest
• Create a mural at Via Arté in The Marketplace
• Not an artist? View the chalk art at Via Arté
• Wave a flag at the Veterans Day Parade
• Catch a show at the Gaslight Melodrama Theatre & Music Hall, Ovation Theatre, Stars Theatre Restaurant, Bakersfield Community Theatre or The Empty Space
• Visit the Padre Hotel
• Shoot a bull’s eye at the Kern County Gun Club
• Unearth a 15 million-year-old shark tooth at The Ernst Quarries
• Pick out a pumpkin at Murray Family Farms
• Watch dragsters burn rubber at the March Meet drag races
• Immerse yourself in Kern County history by touring Pioneer Village
• Grab a cinnamon roll and a DeMolay corn dog at the Kern County Fair
• Eat pasta at Luigi’s in Old Town Kern
• Peruse the Mill Creek Antique Mall, 19th Street Antique Mall and Bakersfield's other antique offerings
• Toss a teddy bear onto the ice rink at a Condors game
• Snag coffee from Dagny’s Coffee Co.
• Experience the thrill at Bakersfield Speedway
• Take a hike at Wind Wolves Preserve
• Dine and enjoy a night of music at the Crystal Palace
• Shoot the rapids on the Kern River with a whitewater rafting company
• Paddle boat and kayak at Hart Park. For additional fun, have a picnic as well!
• Wolf down a pizza slice at Jerry’s Pizza & Pub in Bakersfield's downtown
• Watch a rodeo at the Kern County Fair
• A must: Try a couple of famous Dewar's chews
• Devour a George’s Special from Dewar's in under 20 minutes
• Experience Basque food at Pyrenees Cafe, Wool Growers, Noriega's or Benji's
• Taste a galactaboureko, loukoumades and various meats at the annual Greek Food Festival
• Munch on a smiley face cookie from Smith’s Bakeries
• Watch a Disney movie during Christmastime at the Fox Theater
• Experience HolidayLights at CALM
• Watch The Nutcracker Ballet at Mechanics Bank Arena
• Attend the downtown Christmas Parade
• Get inspired by the Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour
• Experience Sunday Funday at Ethel's Old Corral
• Catch a performance by the Bakersfield Master Chorale
• Go Christmas caroling, even if you can't sing!
• Listen to a blues concert at World Records on F Street
• Grab a burger and homemade pie at Happy Jack's
These are by no means the only classic-Bakersfield activities. Do you have other suggestions? Email us at local@bakersfield.com.
