One weekend in the spring of 1977, a crowd of 3,000 filled the stands at Sam Lynn Ballpark to watch Bakersfield’s first professional women’s softball team take the field in its season opener.
Bakersfield has had its share of professional men’s teams, but in 1977 it had its first professional women’s team, which was part of the International Women’s Professional Softball Association. Named the Aggies and under the direction of General Manager and President Georgette Belluomini, the team quickly became a community favorite.
The IWPSA was formed in 1976 and there were only a handful of teams when the Aggies joined. Four tryout dates were held in February and March of 1977 at Patriots Park.
The Feb. 25 issue of The Bakersfield Californian said those interested in trying out for the team had to show up “ready to play.”
Although the Aggies had already drafted 48 players from all over the United States, local players still had the opportunity to earn a spot on the team. The 20 positions that were open would not be secured until tryouts were finished.
By April the roster was set and included two local players, Carrie Fimbres and Linda Belcher. Each was offered a salary of $1,000 a month. Field manager Sharon Sandeno told The Bakersfield Californian in April 1977 that “We have a super club. We have everything you need for an A-number-one team.”
Bat speed, running and pitching were not the only things that were fast when it came to the Aggies. The team had just five days of spring training to prepare for the season ahead.
Kern County supervisors approved a contract with the team for use of Sam Lynn as its home field. The agreement required a $2,000 advance payment to the county, 5 percent of gross receipts and taking responsibility for operating concession stands.
Success on the field, combined with community outreach, were the Aggies’ main goals. As a means to build rapport with the community, the team hosted softball clinics for girls of all ages on May 7-8, 1977.
The team also hosted an inaugural Celebrity All-Star Spectacular, in which it played against a team composed of local media personalities. Proceeds went to the Kern County March of Dimes.
The Californian reported April 30 that season tickets were brisk and that “Aggies officials are optimistic over the new team’s chances for success both on the field and the box office.”
The Aggies had a successful preseason record of 11-1 but dropped three of four games in their season opener May 27 and 28 to the San Jose Sunbirds. The Aggies ended the season with a record of 26 wins and 56 losses, finishing sixth in the IWPSA.
Despite a healthy fan base, financial constraints limited the Aggies to a single season. Still, for a brief moment, the players had a chance to shine on the diamond.
