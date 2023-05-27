We dads teach our kids how to swing a bat, tie shoes, make a grilled cheese sandwich. With every competency added our pride swells. But there is one final skill they must learn before we can let them go.
They must learn to get by in the wild.
What use is knowing how to drive if they cannot start a campfire? How will they manage to land a job and compete in this world if they don't know how to pitch a tent?
We did not raise these children only to let them die from hypothermia.
This is why a few old friends and I have established an annual dads-and-kids overnighter. It hasn't happened on Father's Day yet — and we made sure again this year not to schedule it on Mother's Day (she wouldn't have come either way). And yet it's the greatest gift our happy little campers could ever give we adults who were first to encourage them to play in dirt, puddles and mud.
It's good for them. And they're big enough by now to carry some of the gear from our packs. We're getting older, too, you know.
This year we settled on Bull Run Creek, which is pretty much a river these days. In ideal conditions, it couldn't be more than maybe 2 miles to camp, and last time it was an easy day hike.
Conditions this time were not ideal, though, and it seems the trail isn't as flat as we remember hiking it 15 years ago. No matter: Adventures like this build character in a way grilling sandwiches typically does not.
When the trail that used to cross the ridge failed somehow to materialize, it made sense to go around, meaning follow the raging Bull Run. Easy, right? No risk getting lost that way.
Well, there was an unforeseen trade-off involved in this approach. What we recalled being a simple day hike was no more. The trail's technical rating — its complexity level — summited on its own as we ducked branches and scaled boulders under our big packs.
We had to turn back eventually, alas, owing less to our poor navigation than a creek so swollen with snowmelt that fording became untenable. Thank your Mother Nature for that one.
So, double-back we did, until we had returned to the old mining ruins we'd mused at earlier. One fellow dad took a couple of daughters with him to scout for the evasive saddle trail that would get us over the ridge. The remainder of us rested.
Within 20 minutes they were back with mostly good news: There was a way over, albeit one with low-hanging branches that wouldn't be easy to pass, to say nothing of the 45-degree upward angle ahead.
Challenges like these can test even the most seasoned father's comforting skills. When the kids were younger, pieces of candy and assurances that we were almost there often sufficed to keep them moving forward. But now actual sacrifices had to be made, and turns were taken carrying one young hiker's pack up the steep trail to the top.
We made it, of course, only to learn our intended campsite had been washed away by the winter storms. No problem. We'd camp right where we stood, in a partial clearing by an outcropping of rocks, and make our own fire pit, which we did.
From then on it was all downhill — in the good sense.
Our offspring demonstrated their ability to put up the tents they had carried in. I'm proud to say my own son went for water at one point and came back with a full bag for filtering, while another set up a table for us all to put gear on. If we fathers held back, it was only to witness just how far our children had come.
It wasn't long before each child was exercising the critical survival skills of either heating water for a freeze-dried dinner or sitting in his or her father's lightweight folding chair munching cheese and dehydrated mangoes.
All was forgiven when the s'mores came out. Nothing does as much to wipe clean the fresh memory of a steep uphill slog than graham crackers, Hershey's and burnt marshmallows.
One last test lay ahead: sleep. With no trees suitable for rigging up a hammock, each of us slept as soundly as you can imagine on uneven ground comfortably smooth but for the rocks and small bushes you find only in an impromptu campsite of last resort such as ours was.
No bears visited in the night, to the best of my knowledge, though stories of mysterious rustling were shared around the groggy morning campfire. It was my distinct honor to be the last one to emerge from a tent turned unbearably warm by the 8 o'clock sun.
There aren't many rites of passage left in modern American life. I've read what American Indians used to go through to prove themselves an adult, and I can tell you this excursion was by comparison a Sunday picnic.
Even so, this trip afforded a level of accomplishment no other experience could. Not for the kids, mind you: We fathers successfully checked one of the last boxes off our list.
