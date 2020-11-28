This week my hair caught on fire. Yes, you read that correctly. Caught. On. Fire.
Previously, I claimed to have admitted to you the most embarrassing thing about me. Well, somehow in just a few weeks that has been topped.
The night was Halloween, and I was being set up on a blind date yet again. This time with one of my new neighbor’s cousins. The theme of the evening was a spooky saloon and my assigned character was “Patti Petticoat” — dancer and town tramp.
Let’s just say I was very into character and wound up kissing my date in the bathroom (sorry grandma, I know you’re reading this).
Surrounded by spider webs, scary pictures and candles, Patti Petticoat got a little carried away. Mid-kiss, the smell of burned hair filled the room, and my date screamed, “YOUR HAIR IS ON FIRE!” Thankfully, none of my hair is actually my own.
Would you believe me if I told you this was not my first rodeo with hair burning?
After years of dying my naturally brunette hair white platinum blonde, it finally had enough and gave up on me. It died at the root, and in the weeks following my appointment, I began to notice sprouts growing in a line like freshly sprung grass.
As you know, I am a firm believer in the power of the Instagram DM. Amid my mourning, I managed to scour the internet for a hair guru who could hide the damage that had been done. Cue Laura.
Laura is the queen of extensions. She is the hair go-to for countless celebrities, including some of the Real Housewives.
If you think you and your hairdresser spill tea during your appointments, imagine ours.
I sent Laura the photo I have shared with you, and although she does not usually take new clients, she felt bad enough to take me in and saved me with the powers of tape in extensions.
Three years later and my hair has since grown out. I look back on the story of my hair fiasco and it oddly serves as a beautiful reminder to me: no matter how many times we dye parts of ourselves, our roots will always grow back in.
Somewhere in high school I began plucking, coloring, lasering, tanning, exercising, wearing makeup, buying and shapeshifting into an image that I thought equated worthiness. Unfortunately, the reward for killing off parts of our natural self is often likes, success, friends, invites, followers, and “oh my gosh you look so skinny!”
The upkeep of keeping up is a tireless cycle, and recently I have begun the hard work of trying to hop off.
Don’t get me wrong, I still have a long way to go, and if you think I am getting rid of the security blanket of my long blonde extensions anytime soon, you are crazy.
Now would be a good time to also admit that even as I write it, I sometimes struggle to abide by it.
During mid-election madness, I got into some political arguments with my family. My mother graciously reminded me to read my own previous article and to “practice what I write.”
Hello humility! Thank goodness for family therapy.
Similar to Marie Kondo’s organization mantra, I am examining my life and deciding what I need to say, “thank you, but it is time for you to go” to.
An example of something that isn’t serving me: Just a few days ago, I caught myself googling what procedures I would need to get done in order to look like the “Top Model” filter on Instagram. Those bad boys are dangerous!!
If you are an avid Tik Tok user like me, you know that the algorithm is catered to what it notices you are interested in. I realized that every other Tik Tok popping up on my feed was, “How I lost 10 pounds in one week,” and, “Exercise tips and tricks.” Pretty telling of what had recently been consuming me.
For a long time I held tight to the feeling and presentation that I “had it all together.” I think it made me feel safe. Through writing, I have begun to share my most vulnerable parts. What I have found is that it is freeing for me and for others.
With the holidays coming up, I know that my most not-put-together, unraveled and vulnerable self is looming. We grow up and run off to create a life, family and friends that we choose. One that feels right and true to us. Then, the holidays hit.
I am not sure if it is the awkward braces photos hung on the walls of our childhood home, dysfunctional families or the expectations that are put on the holidays to be magical, but those select days out of the year can be so triggering. Anyone else get a wave of the awkward, icky, coming of age feelings of our 13-year-old self during these few months?
In classic 2020 fashion, we must also brace ourselves that celebrations this year are going to look and feel so different. My family has been debating and planning the correct way to spend time with our grandparents this holiday.
Rather than fighting off my roots and running from those feelings, this year I am going to try something new. I am going to settle into them and rest easy knowing that eventually they always grow back.
I am going to leave you with a journal entry I wrote last November:
You are not defined by your family
Family comes in different forms
Do not feel guilty for setting healthy boundaries
Your family and holiday celebration is valid no matter how big or small
Everyone’s seemingly “picture perfect” holidays may not be as they look
Try to stay present and enjoy the season you are in
Be patient with yourself and family
Soon you can create the holiday you want
Be gentle with yourself today
You are not alone.
Oh, and I am definitely avoiding the fireplace this year.
Jess Druey was born and bred in Bakersfield. After living in Los Angeles for the past few years and working in the entertainment industry, her world was turned upside down when she decided to move home. Now back in Bakersfield, she is seeing the town in a whole different light. Follow her on Instagram: @jessdruey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.