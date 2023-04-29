Author Rebecca Langston-George is not surprised that the popularity of audiobooks among young readers is skyrocketing.

According to a 2022 survey by the Audio Publishers Association, 61 percent of parents say their children (ages 17 and younger) today listen to audiobooks, compared to 49 percent reported in 2020. The pandemic-driven disruption of classroom learning and students’ reliance on “digital materials” for learning are credited with children being more comfortable and interested in audiobooks.