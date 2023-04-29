Author Rebecca Langston-George is not surprised that the popularity of audiobooks among young readers is skyrocketing.
According to a 2022 survey by the Audio Publishers Association, 61 percent of parents say their children (ages 17 and younger) today listen to audiobooks, compared to 49 percent reported in 2020. The pandemic-driven disruption of classroom learning and students’ reliance on “digital materials” for learning are credited with children being more comfortable and interested in audiobooks.
Despite spending three decades as a Kern County elementary school teacher — many of those years teaching children how to read books — Langston-George is not concerned that children are tuning to audiobooks.
“As a former teacher, I think getting a reluctant reader hooked on an audiobook that is part of a series is a great way to spark interest in other titles in the series that a child might want to listen to, or read,” she said during a recent interview.
The mother of a daughter who struggled with dyslexia, Langston-George has long been a big fan of audiobooks.
“It’s a great avenue for kids who can’t read,” she said. “They can read along with the book” that is being narrated.
During her teaching years, Langston-George spent her days in local classrooms and her off hours writing children’s books. A recognized author of mostly nonfiction books, short stories and poems, she also is the regional adviser for the Society of Children’s Book Writers.
With a focus on history and social justice topics, just some of her Capstone Press titles include “Orphan Trains: Taking the Rails to a New Life,” “The Booth Brothers: Drama, Fame and the Death of President Lincoln,” “A Primary Source History of the Dust Bowl,” “Spies: The History of Secret Agents and Double- Crossers,” “The Women’s Rights Movement: Then and Now,” “Cesar Chavez: Get to Know the Leader Who Won Rights for Workers,” “Fearless Spies and Daring Deeds of World War II” and “Deep-Cover Spies and Double-Crossers of the Cold War.”
Langston-George’s 2015 book “For the Right to Learn: Malala Yousafzai's Story” was selected by her publisher to be produced in both written book and audiobook formats.
“I’m a big fan of social justice and standing up for girls’ education,” she said. “Malala’s story is incredibly inspiring. It inspires girls to be a little bit braver.”
Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani woman who was named the world’s youngest Nobel Peace Prize laureate in 2014, when she was 17 years old. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native homeland, Swat, where the Pakistani Taliban have at times banned girls from attending school.
Inspired by her parents, who also are education activists, when she was 11, she wrote a blog under her pseudonym Gul Makai for the BBC Urdu that detailed her life during the Taliban's occupation of Swat. She was also the topic of a New York Times documentary about her life. Activist Desmond Tutu nominated her for the International Children's Peace Prize.
On Oct. 9, 2012, while on a bus in Swat, Yousafzai and two other girls were shot by a Taliban gunman in an assassination attempt in retaliation for her activism. The gunman fled the scene. Yousafzai, who received a head injury, was taken to a Pakistani hospital in critical condition. She later was transferred to a hospital in the United Kingdom.
After her recovery, Yousafzai became a prominent activist for the right to education. She co-founded the nonprofit Malala Fund. In 2013, she co-authored the international best-selling book, “I Am Malala.” She has received worldwide acclaim and was featured in the documentary film “He Named Me Malala.”
For three consecutive years, Time magazine included her in a list of the world’s most influential people. Her advocacy has grown into an international movement. But despite her support around the world, she continues to be a target of threats.
In her book and audiobook, Langston-George faced a challenge bringing Malala Yousafzai’s story to young readers. Langston-George explained handling the violence was particularly sensitive. The goal was to depict the assassination attempt, without frightening young readers.
She said her years of teaching young children helped her with the selection of vocabulary and portrayal of the violence.
“Three words guided me as I wrote ‘For the Right to Learn – Malala Yousafzai’s Story’ – bravery, determination and education,” said Langston-George in an interview when the book published. “I did not want children to read Malala’s story and feel sorry for her. I want them to be inspired to bravely speak up for their beliefs and be determined to achieve their own goals.”
