September typically marks the end of summer and as temperatures start to drop, outdoor events begin to rise. There are many outdoor events that take place during the month and below are our picks.
Village Fest
Dubbed the “party of the year,” Village Fest celebrates its 25th anniversary in rock-star fashion Sept. 7, from 6 to 10 p.m., at the Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
It’s difficult not to be overwhelmed when 30 of Bakersfield’s most popular restaurants are serving unlimited samples, along with 60 breweries pouring over 100 different brews and 25 Central Coast wineries offering over 70 types of wine – all while five stages perform live music simultaneously.
Fifteen bands will provide this year’s entertainment, including Truxton Mile, The Aviators, Mento Buru, Blonde Faith and Dub Seeds. Proceeds from the event benefit the Kern County Museum and Children’s Advocates Resource Endowment.
Tickets can be purchased on www.eventbrite.com for $75 in advance and $78 the day of the event, plus Eventbrite fees. For more information, go to www.bakersfieldvillagefest.com.
Bakersfield Taco & Beer Festival
The combination of $2 tacos and unlimited beer pours returns for a second year when the Bakersfield Taco & Beer Festival takes over Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., on Sept. 28, from 1 to 6 p.m. Boutique vendors will be available where guests can purchase original art as well as other food options. Live music and games will also be available.
General admission is $25 and VIP admission, which includes early entry, is $60. For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com.
Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash 5K
While many events feature plenty of food, drinks and fun, MADD Kern County reminds everyone to be responsible and don’t drink and drive. The sixth annual Walk Like MADD & MADD Dash takes place on Sept. 28 at 7:30 a.m. at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway.
The event aims to raise awareness of the DUI problem in the community, raise funds for MADD Kern County’s educational programs and provides support to local victims and survivors of drunken driving. Over $300,000 has been raised in the past five years. The event features a 5K run/walk, 10K run and a kids fun run. To register, donate or for more information, go to www.walklikemadd.org/bakersfield.
Tehachapi Gran Fondo
If the temperatures are still too hot for your taste, head up to the mountain community of Tehachapi for the annual Tehachapi Gran Fondo on Sept. 15.
Recognized as one of the best cycling events in California, the Gran Fondo lets cyclists of all experience levels ride through the hills of Tehachapi over distances of 18, 38, 52, 78 and 100 miles. Noncyclists can still get in on the fun during the Tehachapi Gran Fondo Festival, which takes place Sept. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m., and Sept. 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The festival, located at Centennial Plaza, features food, drinks, vendors, a DJ and more and is open and free to the public.
For registration and more information, go to www.tehachapigranfondo.com. ￼￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.