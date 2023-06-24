With a goal of developing Tehachapi as a major art destination, a group of volunteers in the mountain community has gained a following among artists and collectors.
Their third juried show this July — ArT 2023 Tehachapi — moves the effort forward with award-winning artists from around the country showing their work during a three-day event in the mountain community east of Bakersfield.
Professional artists Dwight Dreyer — a sculptor — and Donald Towns — a fine arts painter — are part of a team of art enthusiasts who formed the Tehachapi Arts Commission. Although their first big event had to be postponed because of the pandemic, their art show in 2021 attracted 36 artists and art collectors spent more than $100,000 to buy their paintings.
Last year, 39 artists were represented in the show and this year there are 47 artists on the roster.
The featured artist this year is Junn Roca. The Southern California artist is returning for his third show. In addition to his experience as a background animation artist who twice won an Emmy for his work with Steven Spielberg, Roca is an award-winning painter.
Also returning is Charles Muench, winner of last year's Best of Show Award for his painting “Bear Mountain Overlook.” He’s well-known for landscape paintings and his work has been showcased in the magazine SouthwestArt.
Most artists are from out of the area, but Tehachapi residents showing in July include Alex S. Kosich Jr. — who brings skill as an architect to oil painting with familiar regional landscapes in his portfolio — and Mark Pestana, a pilot and artist who paints in oils and acrylics. His subjects range from aviation and space to landscapes and seascapes. He also designed space shuttle mission patches for NASA.
In addition to Towns, other artists from the Tehachapi area include Lynn Bennett, Jeanette Pauer and April Whitco.
Plein air painters
Leading up to the big event on the second weekend in May, 47 nationally-recognized plein air painters visited Tehachapi for a paint-out, sponsored by the Tehachapi Arts Commission.
Artists were provided access to the Milano Ranch in Cummings Valley where they painted, sketched and photographed an historic adobe home. Others set up their easels in Oak Creek Canyon to paint the famous wild Morgan horses there.
Canvases inspired by those settings and others in and around Tehachapi and eastern Kern County will be among the work to be displayed at the Art 2023 Tehachapi show juried in July.
VIP event
Artists will be present to discuss their work during a VIP event on Friday, July 21. The event includes an opening reception and award ceremony. Awards will be presented for Best of Show, Best Landscape, Best Urban Painting and Best Still Life.
Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers, two open bars and wine supplied by Tehachapi’s Dorner Family Vineyard. Tickets are $125 each, only on Eventbrite.com, and proceeds will go to support casting a life-sized bronze sculpture featuring a skateboarder, titled “On Her Way to the Top.”
Dreyer, president of the Tehachapi Arts Commission, designed the sculpture last year. It will be sited at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District headquarters for all to enjoy.
Event tickets
No tickets will be sold at the door for the Friday night VIP event. The free public art show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Aspen Builders Community Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
Tickets for the VIP opening reception are now available at bit.ly/3P7G922.
