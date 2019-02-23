Support local artist and indulge on some of this town’s best eateries at Bakersfield Museum of Arts’ annual ARTMIX on March 21. ARTMIX is BMoA biggest fundraisers, with exposure and admiration of local artists. This cocktail party has been an intricate part of BMoA for over five years. Each year, it proves to be the biggest fundraiser for BMoA.
This year’s event will have a number of restaurants, such as Moo Creamery, Temblor Brewing Company, Sonder, Mama Roomba and many more, serving up small plates and appetizers.
“It’s a lot of the best cutting-edge restaurants in town that are coming out in support of the museum,” said Erwin Ledford, the marketing coordinator at BMoA. “Our current exhibitions that are up are always part of the program. It’s a really neat cocktail party event.”
Along with the food are music, art installations and exhibitions. Some of the exhibitions that will be part of event include Golden State: Selections from the BMoA Permanent Collection and The Prototype: Gustavo Godoy, which highlights the LA artist as he uses art to illustrate, in a metaphorical way, the way people put up physical barriers.
The cocktail party will include an “off-the-wall art sale,” where local artists will be able to showcase and auction off their work. A call to artists will be available at www.bmoa.org/artmix. Artist can submit any work they like.
The event has no true theme. Instead, it feeds of the exhibitions currently open, making for a diverse look and feel.
There is also a special benefactor hour ticket, which includes a special champagne reception and a special opportunity drawing during ARTMIX. The drawing includes an exclusive art excursion to Santa Barbara for four guests that includes a free vehicle rental from Jim Burke Ford.
ARTMIX begins at 5:30 p.m. for the benefactor hour and general admission will begin at 7.
“Everything from this evening benefits the BMoA, our exhibition, the preservation of different art from California artists and our children’s education programs as well,” said Ledford.
Want to become a member before the event? There are a number of different membership options, from individual to family packages. ￼
