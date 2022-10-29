This month, we observe Veterans Day, a federal holiday in honor of the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve, our great nation. However, one does not have to look far in Kern County to realize celebrating our veterans is a practice that spans all year.

As seen on road signs throughout our region, Kern County is a place where we honor veterans. It is a community woven with the rich history of those who have dedicated their lives to our freedom. With a veteran population of nearly 40,000, a large facet of supporting our veterans is helping them successfully transition into civilian life.

Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.