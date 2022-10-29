This month, we observe Veterans Day, a federal holiday in honor of the brave men and women who have served, and continue to serve, our great nation. However, one does not have to look far in Kern County to realize celebrating our veterans is a practice that spans all year.
As seen on road signs throughout our region, Kern County is a place where we honor veterans. It is a community woven with the rich history of those who have dedicated their lives to our freedom. With a veteran population of nearly 40,000, a large facet of supporting our veterans is helping them successfully transition into civilian life.
Kern County’s robust Veterans Service Department guides veterans and their loved ones through the detailed process of attaining important resources, such as service-connected disabilities, veteran pensions, burial benefits, and education and employment services, among others.
This assistance is vital to our local veterans, and a job Joshua Dhanens, director of the Kern County Veterans Service Department, takes seriously.
“For us, every day is Veterans Day, every month is Veterans Month. We’re here every day that we’re working trying to make veterans’ lives better,” he said. “A big chunk of that is acknowledging the service they gave to their country and helping them find a path forward.”
Dhanens has worked for the Veterans Service Department for 12 years and is a decorated veteran himself. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served as a military policeman deploying to Bosnia-Herzegovina in 2001 and Iraq in 2003, where he earned a Bronze Star medal, a Purple Heart and a Combat Action Badge. After honorably discharging from the Army in 2005, he returned to Bakersfield, completed his education, and began his career serving local veterans at the department in 2012.
Throughout his tenure, Dhanens created a program to provide services to justice-involved veterans with a grant from the local Community Corrections Partnership. He also was instrumental in the creation of a new position within the department to bring more timely service to local veterans and their dependents.
Dhanens says the goal of his department is to meet veterans where they are and help them no matter what.
From Honor Flight to the Kern County Veterans’ Collaborative, there are numerous opportunities to volunteer your time in support of our local veterans. If would like to learn more about Kern County’s Veterans Service Department, or would like to access their resources, please visit their website, kerncounty.com/government/veterans-service.
Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.
