Each January, we’re given the opportunity to reinvent ourselves and evaluate our goals for the coming year.
Sometimes, this reinvention can be a useful tool in accomplishing a longstanding goal or living in better alignment with one’s values. While a clean slate feels fresh, starting from scratch isn’t always necessary, which is why I’m taking a different approach to Kern County.
This year, instead of reimagining who we are, we’re embracing what’s always been here.
Toward the end of 2022, our organization partnered with local production company The Beacon Studios to produce a new promotional video titled: "This Is Kern County."
It showcases the kaleidoscope of culture across our more than 8,000-square-mile county — the third largest by size in California.
From bull riders at a local rodeo to worship within our beautiful Sikh temple, each image showcases myriad people who make our region one of the best in the world.
In past articles, I’ve shared how Kern County tops the charts in energy, aerospace and agriculture. I’ve celebrated our budding tech revolution and highlighted the achievements of our local government.
However, the magic behind our community’s success truly stems from the hardworking people who persevere each day to keep Kern County on top.
For instance, the Tejon Indian Tribe has nurtured our land for generations. And now, they’re doing it again by bringing the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino to our region, which will produce thousands of local jobs and deliver a robust economic impact.
It’s innovation such as this that will continue to make Kern County a driving force in the world’s fifth largest economy.
As spoken in our video I mentioned above, Kern County is a land of doers, dreamers and thinkers, builders, activists, artists and leaders.
Each person who makes up the fabric of our community plays an important role in our identity.
So, stay tuned for how Kern County works to celebrate our culture this year. You may see some more videos ... or storytelling in ways we haven’t yet explored.
Despite our delivery, no matter how we do it, we’ll be embracing our home in its entirety.
We are so proud of each unique community that makes up the fabric of our region and this is something we never want to change.
Ally Soper is the county of Kern's chief communications officer. The opinions expressed here are her own.
