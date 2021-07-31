You can’t talk about food without highlighting where it’s grown. From Kern County roads lined with almond and pistachio orchards, to locally grown baby carrots snacked on by hungry consumers around the world, Kern County holds a unique position when it comes to feeding others and doing so with heart.
Ranked second in the nation for agricultural production, Kern County’s gross value in agricultural commodities tops the charts at $7.6 billion, according to Kern County’s 2019 Crop Report. That same year, local farmers produced more than 250 crops, led by almonds, grapes, citrus, pistachios and milk, weighing in at a whopping $5.5 billion.
While these numbers show great success within Kern County’s agriculture industry, our local farmers provide benefits to the community far beyond filling grocery stores, farmers markets, and fruit stands with freshly picked produce. The Kern County Assessor’s Office reported $76 million in tax revenue from our local agriculture industry was pumped into Kern County in 2019. These dollars were used to fund schools, public safety, infrastructure and more, fulfilling residents’ needs in myriad ways.
In addition to the support this industry provides to services within Kern County, local farmers are also pioneering the way our food is grown through precision agriculture. From robotic systems to satellite calculations, Kern County farmers are incorporating the latest technology to produce the highest yields with the least amount of resources, leaning on science to beat environmental factors and state regulations. Through these advanced practices, Kern County farmers are prioritizing sustainability, producing the most flavorful, eco-friendly crops — incorporating everything from the most ingenious of water management techniques to unique breeding methods.
It’s no secret there’s something special about Kern County’s agriculture industry. Some may say it’s our region’s Mediterranean climate, or perhaps our rich, nutrient dense soil. However, I believe the true magic that makes Kern County’s agriculture industry thrive is the legacy of families that have continued to farm here for generations. Our success in this field is made possible by the hardworking, talented people who choose to call this place home.
The triumph of Kern County farmers benefits all of us, which is why support for our local agriculture industry matters deeply. The next time you drive on county roads, send your kids to school, or simply eat, remember, you are directly touched by Kern County agriculture.
