While divorce in later years seems more acceptable today, researchers report that among adults who married in the 1970s, at least half have reached their 25th anniversary. Who will make it to a 25th, 50th or 75th anniversary seems to be more a matter of luck, rather than of prediction.
For some insights into the mystery, Bakersfield Life interviewed seven Bakersfield-area couples who have been married for decades.
Bill and Carol Hatcher
61 years
“Our nuptial occurred a week after I turned 18; Carol was 16,” Bill Hatcher explained. “It was clear that our parents were not thrilled about the event. The high school we both attended stripped Carol of all her co-curricular activities. Her teachers were less supportive. Promising her mom that she would finish high school, she graduated with her class.”
The first in his family to attend college, Bill was in his freshman year and the couple focused on Bill getting his degree.
“I worked full time, as did Carol. All our expendable income went toward my tuition, books and clothing to assist in that goal,” he recalled. “I was able to graduate in four years, with a teaching degree, and landed a job in Shafter. We made that trip along with our two children looking forward to this new adventure.”
Bill credits Carol for being the “anchor in our family. She was intent on making me successful. To the ‘probable chagrin’ of her high school teachers, she completed both her B.A. and M.A. in short order and entered teaching at the primary level. She did this while being the consummate mother and wife.”
Both Bill and Carol not only became successful local teachers, Bill’s career included him serving as Kern High School District’s superintendent and Carol’s as Fairfax School District’s superintendent.
“Fast-forward to today,” said Bill. “After having a severe heart attack over Thanksgiving, (Carol) has been my constant caregiver. The doctors tell me that she saved my life forcing me to go to the hospital against my will. I had wrongly assessed my ailment as mere indigestion. She stayed with me for the six nights I was there, sleeping in a chair.”
Bill said his doctor told him that he had “married the ‘belle of the ball.’ I guess that is the best description of our past 61 years.”
Cindy and Mark Pollard
40 years in May
Cindy and Mark Pollard met when they were freshmen at Highland High School. She was on the powder puff football team and he was her team coach. They dated throughout high school, but broke up when she went away to college. Three years later, they ran into each other at a Bakersfield College football game played in Southern California.
Mark’s father was coaching and Cindy’s sister was a cheerleader. Mark and Cindy exchanged numbers. Mark called her later in the week and invited her to his football game at Cal State Fullerton. They dated for another three years and have been together since. Cindy is the director of public affairs for Aera Energy and Mark is a respiratory therapist. They have two adult sons and a grandson.
“A long time ago he said, ‘I just want to be by you and support you.’ We laugh about that from time to time. And he has been. My jobs have always brought unpredictable hours and raising two sons often made schedules even more unpredictable. He’s been there every step of the way, supporting me and our family.”
Cindy credited their ability to laugh a lot — together, at themselves and at life — for their long marriage.
“We always kiss goodbye and goodnight and say 'I love you,' even when we’re not liking each other very much at the moment,” she said, advising couples to “laugh a lot; love a lot. Marriage isn’t always easy, but put in the work and it can be fun and fulfilling. It’s a shared relationship, so be willing to do things the other likes, even if you don’t like those things. Be each other’s biggest fan.”
Kristie and Bob Koons
53 years
“Our story is perhaps best described as an illustration of how to survive and thrive when you marry someone you don't know well,” said Kristie Koons.
Kristie and Bob met in June 1968 around the swimming pool of what was for each their first apartment house. Kristie had just started her professional career as a librarian for the Kern County Library and Bob had been recruited from Cincinnati to teach biology and coach track and cross country at Foothill High School.
“I was reading a book on Mississippi blues musicians, a subject he was interested in, as well. We struck up a conversation. After two weeks of dating, he asked me to marry him. I said yes, and he immediately left for the entire summer in Ohio, returning in September for the fall term at Foothill.
“I personally don't know how couples survive long engagements. If we hadn't married at Thanksgiving that November, we would have bickered ourselves out of a lifelong commitment. So. if you are going to marry a stranger, as we virtually did, and make it work, here's what one might need.
“We had striking commonalities. Our mothers were both Scandinavian and products of farms in the Midwest. They were both raised in the Lutheran Church. Our fathers were both English/German/Irish. Their parents were all college graduates.”
Church was a childhood constant for both. Each was raised in a family with three siblings. Growing up, their summers were highlighted by road trips to their mothers’ small-town rural farms. They both had cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents who lived nearby.
“The one difference between our childhoods was that I was a product of liberal Democrats (at 10, I campaigned for Adlai Stevenson for president) and Bob was a product of Midwestern Republicans. The late ’60s and becoming a Californian changed his alignment to my side of the political spectrum, so we shared that in common, as well,” she said.
Among the similarities they brought to the marriage was “a strong sense of who we were as adults. We were 24 years old when we married and we shared intense passions for our respective professions,” she said.
Four years later, right after accepting a promotion at work, Kristie became pregnant. Rather than quit her job, as was somewhat expected of women at the time, Kristie combined her profession with marriage and motherhood. She credits her mother, who lived in Bakersfield, with helping make that possible by becoming the infant’s caretaker.
But the couple also immediately discovered significant lifestyle differences.
“Bob's a collector of things and is extremely tolerant of mess in his living space. I'm a thrower and cherish, but seldom achieve, order,” she said. “Over 53-plus years, that dynamic has never changed and has never been resolved!
“And yet, despite that and other differences in personal style, we are in deep agreement on the fundamentals: religion; political positions; work; raising children; our viewpoints on the moral, ethical issues raised during our half century of life together.
“We approached our respective professions with those shared beliefs and in retirement have worked together on some of those moral and ethical issues. That is the bedrock foundation upon which we based our marriage. Enduring love and a sense of humor has kept us together.”
Bob and Alexis Woods
47 years in May
Bob Woods, a former assistant Kern County counsel and an Episcopal minister, credits “mutual forbearance and acceptance” for his nearly 47-year marriage to his wife, Alexis. The Woodses have four adult children and six grandchildren.
“Being centered in Christ and loving each other as Christ loves us all, that is unconditional and without judgment,” he said, adding, “OK, it sounds corny I suppose. But it is where we are at and we remain totally devoted to one another.”
Bob said that he appreciates most Alexis’ unconditional love.
Dick and Cheryl Taylor
43 years
A former Bakersfield business owner, who capped off a Kern County government career as the veterans services director, Dick Taylor credits his decadeslong marriage to Cheryl in his typical wisecracking way: “The fact that I haven't died and that she hasn't thrown me down a well, yet.”
More seriously, Dick said humor and laughter have helped his marriage endure, despite the normal ups and downs. Quoting Cheryl, Dick noted, “Sometimes we're like silk and sometimes we're like sandpaper."
He also said it helps that he and Cheryl live within their means and keep their finances organized. Dick said they don't worry about the small issues in life. They take logical opportunities for adventure when they arise and do their best to stay healthy for each other.
“If I had to identify one thing I appreciate about my wife, Cheryl, it would be ‘supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,’ used in the 1964 movie ‘Mary Poppins,’” Dick said. “It described something great, extraordinary, very good — a perfect definition of this kind, brilliant, funny, trustworthy, smokin'-hot, curly red-haired girl who married me in 1978.”
Sandra and George Larson
57 years
Sandra Larson, a retired Kern County Superintendent of Schools administrator, and her husband, George, a retired Shafter High School teacher, have been married 57 years.
George said the secret to their long marriage is “not letting the little things become big things.”
Sandra said, “The thing I appreciated most about George early in our relationship was his sense of humor and self-confidence. Now that we have been married for 57 years, it’s his big heart!”
In retirement, the couple shares a passion for volunteerism. Sandra is the volunteer executive director of the Valley Fever Americas Foundation. She and George also spend hundreds of volunteer hours every year serving as docents at Piedras Blanca, a coastal rookery for elephant seals, north of San Simeon.
Tom and Martha Haslebacher
33 years
Tom Haslebacher is a retired hydrogeologist and Martha is a retired Bakersfield city employee. They have an adult son.
“Martha and I have been together since 1986. We met at the Cask and Cleaver and been married since 1988,” said Tom, explaining, “I fell for her instantly; it took her a couple of days. But since we met, we have one basic promise — never go to bed angry with each other. No matter what the argument was (very few) I have learned to concede. Tomorrow will be a new set of challenges, so who wins or loses just doesn’t matter. I never pass up a chance to tell her how much I love her.
“Additionally, the marriage contract is simple: In sickness and in health (we have seen both); for richer or for poorer (we have been blessed with great careers); and, finally, for better and for worse. All the negative parts of the contract make you appreciate the positive ones. If they don’t, you are just not getting it.”
Tom said he most admires Martha’s strength against adversity and health issues.
“Martha has been battling various forms of cancer since 1995 and it has been rough on her. Yet every day, we discuss how blessed we are for having had the beautiful life we have enjoyed. She gets back up and just keeps fighting.”
