April 1: April Fools' Day
April 2: "Peter and the Wolf," Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave., adults $12, students $8. bsonow.org/purchase
April 2: Garces Gala, Spring into Giving, 6 to 11 p.m., Garces Memorial High School's Monsignor Leddy Hall, 2800 Loma Linda Drive. Tables of 10 for $1,750; tables of eight for $1,400; individual tickets for $175.
April 3: Los Tigres del Norte en Concierto, 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $45-$225. axs.com
April 9: Jo Koy, Funny is Funny World Tour, 8 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, $42.50-$62.50. axs.com
April 10: A Day in the Wild West, relive a day in the wild west with the Southern California settlers, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave. $5 per person; children 3 and under enter for free.
April 15: The Reunion Beatles: Get Back Tour, 8 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $25-$45. thebakersfieldfox.com
April 16: Frankie Quinones, stand-up comedian, actor and creator, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $21 and $28.50. thebakersfieldfox.com
April 16: Bakersfield Mac & Cheese Fest, 2-6 p.m. Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave., tickets range from presale at $55 to VIP at $100. eventbrite.com
April 17: Easter Sunday
April 21: Twisted Gypsy - Fleetwood Mac Tribute, 7 p.m, Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., $35-$40. bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com
April 22: Dinner at the Derby, fundraiser benefiting Youth Connection, Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County and Bakersfield North Rotary Foundation, 6 to 9 p.m., Seven Oaks Country Club, 2000 Grand Lakes Ave. https://bgclubsofkerncounty.ejoinme.org/Derby2022 for sponsorships and tickets.
April 22: Rise Against, Nowhere Generation Tour with Pennywise and Rotting Out, 7:30 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater. axs.com
April 22: Punjab Bolda, Ranjit Bawa, Indian singer and actor, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St., $29-$95. thebakersfieldfox.com
April 23: Blippi the Musical, geared toward children ages 2 to 7, 2 p.m., Mechanics Bank Theater, $25-$65. axs.com
April 23: The HodgeTwins, comedy, 8 p.m., Bakersfield Historic Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $25-$69.50. thebakersfieldfox.com
April 23 and 24: Spring Fling — National Jet Boat Association, drag boat racing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Lake Ming, 12768 Lake Ming Road, $10 entry fee, kids 12 and under free. Free parking.
April 24: Village Flea, enjoy music while you shop vintage goods, antiques, handmade items, and more. Food for purchase. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave., $5 general admission. Free admission for 12 and under.
April 28: Live Nation presents Tom Segura: I’m Coming Everywhere – World Tour, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, $59-$99. thebakersfieldfox.com
April 30: Dr. Satinder Sartaaj, artist, artist, songwriter, singer, composer and poet, 7 p.m., Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, $35-$250. thebakersfieldfox.com
