As summer kicks off, don’t just prepare for the hot weather, be prepared for the messy fun that comes with it.
This year marks the 27th annual Mud Volleyball Tournament hosted by the Epilepsy Society of Kern County, which takes place on June 22 at Stramler Park.
The Epilepsy Society holds one fundraiser per year, which is the Mud Volleyball Tournament – an event so big it’s enough to keep the society going throughout the year.
The Epilepsy Society’s main purpose is to give each other hope and encouragement for success, a place for others with epilepsy to lean on each other for support and bring about awareness for the condition. It is even a place for you and your family to get educated and meet new people.
The event is open to the public and anyone could fill out the team application if they want to participate in the tournament. With a maximum of 120 teams, a trophy is given to the winning team at the end of the tournament. While the Mud Volleyball Tournament is a fun get-together and fundraiser, it also serves to spread awareness of epilepsy.
The goal is to educate others and debunk myths about epilepsy and seizures altogether.
“The problem is that people think there is one type of seizure,” volunteer office manager Doug Valdez said. “There are all sorts of types.”
Valdez plans to teach others at the event the various types of epilepsy and the treatments available.
It is an environment encouraging everyone to connect and learn more about each other and the world.
“Kids meet other kids to know they are not the only ones with it,” Valdez said.
The tournament has become a heart-touching event for those with the condition and their families. It’s a time for everyone to get together to share stories and to not feel alone. All the support lifts the spirits of everyone there.
“It’s like one huge family that meets once a year,” Valdez said.
Team registration is $375 through May 31, $425 through June 9 and $440 through June 22. All participants must be 18 years old and sign a release and waiver form.
For more information, go to www.epilepsysocietyofkern.org. ￼
