You could spend years in San Diego and still not indulge in every experience that makes up America's Finest City.
It wouldn't be an exaggeration to say there are hundreds of places worth your time and attention, whether you're looking for a family-friendly visit with children, time with friends along some 70 miles of coastline, fine dining, sports or shopping.
The San Diego Tourism Authority — check out https://www.sandiego.org/ — offers innumerable guides to the wonders of San Diego. You can explore by neighborhood or activity, for example. Visiting everywhere listed in their guides would keep you busy for months.
But what I'm going to offer is an eclectic collection of places I enjoy — sans theme — in groups of three. My recommendations are based on growing up in San Diego, and regular visits.
Go eat
Hob Nob Hill Restaurant, 2271 First Ave., in central San Diego on Bankers Hill, a short walk from the must-see Balboa Park. Open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. This eatery has been serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in the same location since 1944. I like it because it feels traditional, with meals like Mom or Grandma would make.
Elijah's Restaurant, Delicatessen and Catering, 7061 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. Open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week. This is traditional Jewish food at its best. Be sure to savor the potato pancakes with applesauce and sour cream, and indulge in a large bowl of mish-mosh soup. Not familiar with that? It's chicken noodle soup with carrots, matzo ball and kreplach, and if you eat soup as much as I do, you'll appreciate this special treat.
El Indio Mexican Restaurant & Catering, 3695 India St. Open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. Simply amazing Mexican food. El Indio was founded in 1940 as a tortilla factory, and during World War II, workers at nearby factories sought lunch items, according to the restaurant's website. The owners responded, and the rest is history. Enjoy your meal on the patio — this is what I used to do with my dad — and catch a cool breeze as you gaze at the bay in the distance.
Go outside
I was introduced to Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and State Beach (12600 N. Torrey Pines Road, San Diego) by my sixth-grade teacher. I fell in love with the idea that in the entire world, the nation's rarest pine tree — Pinus torreyana — grew only here (about 3,000 of them) and on Santa Rosa Island near Santa Barbara. Every time I went here, I felt that I was doing something pretty special, walking on incredible cliffs and taking in breathtaking scenery. And special it was, hiking the trails with my dad and sister, from the top of the hill all the way down to the Pacific Ocean. There was one part of the trail to the beach that felt so precarious that I always thought yep, if I am going to die as a kid, this is where it will happen.
Guides to the park note it contains a salt marsh and waterfowl refuge, but I don't recall spending time in those areas. I do remember hiking all the way down to the ocean, enjoying the sand — and then gearing up for the tough walk back up a steep road to the car. Yikes!
The general admission day use fee ranges from $10 to $25, with demand-based pricing.
Visit the world-famous San Diego Zoo (2920 Zoo Drive) in Balboa Park. I feel like I practically lived here as a kid, going at least every other weekend (often switching off with Sea World). No kidding!
It's quite unlike other zoos. Consider the numbers: The 100-acre park is home to more than 12,000 rare and endangered animals of more than 650 species and subspecies, according to the zoo's website. But there's more: The zoo boasts more than 700,000 individual plants with a "prominent accredited collection" of close to 13,000 specimens.
The bus tour is the way to go. It gives you a good overview of the zoo, and then you can walk the areas where you want to spend more time, or that the bus does not reach. How many people can say they've known two people who drove the buses and guided the tours? What a job that must be!
Go to https://zoo.sandiegozoo.org/ for hours and pricing, as there are many options.
Spend a serene afternoon at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery. Whether you know someone buried here or not, your time is well-spent reflecting here and respectfully remembering the service of veterans.
At 1700 Cabrillo Memorial Drive, the cemetery is open from sunrise to sunset. While recreation, jogging and other activities are understandably forbidden, the views of the bay and Pacific Ocean are stunning. I remember my parents taking me here as a small child, providing silent lessons in respect and patriotism.
Go — someday!
Despite all the time I've spent in San Diego, there are several places still on my to-do list. They include:
• A hot air balloon ride along the coast. Someday!
• The Crown Room Sunday brunch at Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave. (Yes, technically in the city of Coronado, the island reached by bridge from San Diego.) I like the glamour of this place, not to mention the beautiful beach.
• Sesame Place, 2052 Entertainment Circle in Chula Vista. This new theme park celebrates everything "Sesame Street" and learning, and opened as a certified autism center. Go to https://sesameplace.com/san-diego/ I'm hopeful about places that endeavor to include all children.
