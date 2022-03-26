All parents want the best for their sons and daughters. This is especially true when it comes to getting an education that will fully prepare them for a successful career and a prosperous life.
That is where Taft College comes in.
Yet, most people in Kern County — for reasons to be explained — are not aware that Taft College has one of the finest engineering programs in the nation. It is a rigorous course of study that completely equips its students to succeed in every field and phase of engineering. That includes computers, mechanical, electrical, environmental, aerospace, manufacturing and civil.
Incredibly, it is free.
“When our students graduate from our program,” says Program Director Terry Davis, “they’re ready to hit the ground running at any of America’s finest university-level programs.”
Taft’s program is called HEPP — the Madalyn and Stanley Hutchison Engineering Promise Program.
Stanley was a graduate of Berkeley. After his military service, he had a lucrative career with Standard Oil, now Chevron, due to his many patented inventions. During his lifetime, he donated generously to his beloved alma mater, UC Berkeley.
After Stanley’s death, Madalyn decided it would be a wonderful thing to create an engineering program for local students here in Kern County. As a tribute to her husband, Madalyn made it possible to launch the program seven years ago.
Today, HEPP’s fully endowed scholarships provide absolutely everything students need to enter and complete the prestigious program — tuition, books, computers, and all expenses needed to enter and complete the program. The program encourages veterans and their wives, sons and daughters to apply.
Program director Davis is a retired engineer from 32 years with Chevron. Now in his mid-60’s, Davis says he’s reached the prime time in his life when he has the most knowledge to share and the most satisfaction in sharing it. Other key faculty, he says, fully share his passion for the transformation they are creating in students’ lives and for the contribution they are making to their beloved profession.
“I love our small classes,” Davis says. “I can look every student in the eye. I can tell if they are grasping the subject. I can spend whatever time it takes to make sure each one masters the material.”
So, you might ask: “If this program is so great, why have I never heard of it?”
That is a very important question because the program right now has only 17 students and there’s room for more.
Simply put, the problem is this: Current state guidelines limit the promotional boundaries each community college in California must observe so as not to overlap each other. Consequently, populations in Kern County are difficult to reach to share our educational opportunities available at Taft College.
Perhaps this article will help change that.
HEPP trustees Jonathan Lifa and Bruce Fox worked closely with Sheri Horn-Bunk, executive director of the Taft College Foundation, to honor the Hutchisons' legacy.
“Stanley and Madalyn’s bequest to Taft College will endow the HEPP program to support our students for several decades,” says Horn-Bunk.
The Hutchison's trustees know what an incredible opportunity HEPP can provide local students with high aptitudes in math and science. They are saddened by how many gifted students are missing out on this rigorous program, designed to educate virtually debt-free, simply because of the limits on Taft College’s ability to tell the world about it.
So, dear reader if you know of such students in such circumstances, take the initiative. Urge them or their parents to contact Terry Davis at 661-529-0492 or at tdavis@taftcollege.edu. Or tell Davis about them yourself. Give him their contact information. He will gladly reach out to them.
By doing so, you might well be opening for that student an amazing door of opportunity and truly change his or her young life.
