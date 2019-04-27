Spring is officially upon us. It’s a great time for local sports fans as there are numerous exciting athletic events currently taking place around Kern County. There is a plethora of great options for those wanting to get out of the house and catch some of Bakersfield’s best athletes in action. Below is a list of some of the local athletes/teams that have made news in recent weeks.
Baseball
Cal State Bakersfield pitcher Edgar Barclay fired complete-game one- hitters against Hawaii and Seattle U, earning him WAC Pitcher of the Week honors. Barclay, a junior lefthander from Hilo, Hawaii, had 10 strikeouts in each of the two wins.
The Bakersfield College baseball team went on a six-game winning streak, starting in mid-March, to move into first place in the Western State Conference-South standings. From March 1 through April 6, the Renegades posted an 11-2 record.
One of BC’s top players, infielder Hector Ruvalcaba, accepted a scholarship offer to play for Oklahoma Baptist University.
Softball
The Bakersfield College softball team, led by the pitching Kylee Fahy and hitting of Natilee Parrish, clinched their second straight Western State Conference-North championship.
Fahy, an All-State selection as a freshman in 2018, fired her second no-hitter of the season in an 8-0 Renegades victory over visiting Santa Barbara College on March 25.
The former Liberty High standout averaged more than a strikeout per inning this season.
Parrish, a freshman from Arroyo Grande, was tied for the state lead in home runs with 11 through the first week of April.
Cal State Bakersfield softball player Cydney Curran was the NCAA Division I leader in triples (9) through the same time period.
Hockey
The Kern County Knights won the 2B state championship in March, defeating the Burbank Cougars 5-0. The victory capped off a perfect season for the Knights, a high school hockey league team formed four years ago.
The Bakersfield Condors will compete in the AHL playoffs this year. The Condors clinched a spot in the postseason on the strength of a 27-5 record from Jan. 12 through March 29.
Swimming
CSUB’s Autumn D’Arcy recently set school records in the 100-yard butterfly (52.53), 200 individual medley relay (1:59.97) and 200 free relay, with teammates Abigail Abshire, Maddie Cosgrove and Alisa Cooke (1:32.91).
D’Arcy won WAC titles in three events: the 100 butterfly, 200 IM and 800 freestyle relay with Jayssie Haynes, Cosgrove and Cooke.
Track and Field
Several local high school track and field athletes have turned in spectacular performances this spring.
Bakersfield High’s Kynnedi McCall posted the fastest time in the state (54.61 seconds) in winning the girls 400 meters at the West Coast Relays in Clovis.
Liberty senior Daniel Viveros, the defending state champion in the shot put, has the top throw in nation this year (68 feet, 11 inches).
Patriots female thrower Faith Bender’s PR in the discus this year (164 feet, 2 inches) ranks No. 2 in the nation. Her PR in the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches) ranks third best in the country this year. ￼
