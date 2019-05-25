June is here and the school year is over. But before the 2018-19 season came to end, several local high school and college athletes turned in outstanding performances during the spring sports season while in the pro ranks, history continued to be made.
Swimming & Diving
Four local swimmers and two divers qualified for the CIF State Swimming Championships. Bakersfield Christian senior Nathan Roodzant earned his way into the event by finishing in second place in the 200-meter medley relay during the Central Section Swimming and Diving Championships. Freshman Page Taber became the first Independence swimmer to ever qualify for the state meet by posting an automatic qualifying time of 51.58 seconds in the 100-meter free at the section championships. Centennial senior Alex Castro (50-meter free) and Liberty junior Slaytynn Simpson (100-meter fly) along with Garces divers Sophie Bouldoukian and Kim Miekle also earned berths in the state meet. Bouldoukian did so by taking first place at the section championships with a score of 399.25.
Bakersfield College women’s swimmer Daran Towns capped off her stellar freshman season by taking third place in the 200-meter free, fourth place in the 100-meter free and fifth place in the 500-meter free at the CCCAA State Championships (May 2-4). In the process, the Centennial High product broke her own school record in two of the events, posting a time of 1:55.89 in the 200 and 5:13.59 in the 500. Earlier in the season during the Western State Conference Championships, Towns established a new BC standard in the 100-meter free (53.03). Towns won all three of her individual races at the conference championship meet and was selected WSC Co-Female Swimmer of the Year.
Track & Field
Last month, BC’s Daizhiana Ebert set a new school record in the women’s long jump with a leap of 19 feet, 6 ¼ inches. The previous best for a BC female in the event was 19 feet, 5 ¼ inches, set in 1997 by Aisha Harrison, who later competed at the University of Nebraska and was inducted into the CCCAA Hall of Fame.
Beach Volleyball
Cal State Bakersfield beach volleyball pair Mattison DeGarmo and Briannah Mariner were named Honorable Mention All-Big West. The duo posted 10 wins during the season, seven of which came against Big West competition.
The Bakersfield College tandem of Morgan Townson and Penelope Zepeda took fourth place at the Western State Conference Pairs Championships in Santa Monica. The finish qualified them to compete in CCCAA Southern California Regionals.
Baseball & Softball
The BC baseball and softball teams both won conference championships for a second straight year. Both squads earned lots of recognition when the conference awards were announced.
Baseball coach Tim Painton was named the WSC-South Coach of the Year. Freshman pitcher Alejandro Murillo was selected conference Pitcher of the Year. Four other BC baseball players — Hector Ruvalcaba, Ashanti Ross, Kamron Willman and Nate Ortiz — joined Murillo on the WSC All-Conference First Team.
Renegades softball coach Casey Goodman was named WSC-North Coach of the Year. Kylee Fahy was named conference Pitcher of the Year and Natilee Parrish was chosen as conference Player of the Year. Both were also CCCAA All-State selections. Four members of the BC softball team – Alex Venegas, Alexis Lopez, Atlantis Rede, and Savannah Gonzalez – earned WSC-North First Team honors.
Hockey
The Bakersfield Condors’ 17-game win streak – the second-longest in AHL history – helped propel them to a Pacific Division title and the team’s first-ever trip to the Calder Cup playoffs in May, where they defeated the Colorado Eagles in the opening round, 3-1, in a best-of-five series. The Condors once again etched themselves into the record books with a four-overtime game against the San Diego Gulls to start the second round, marking the fifth-longest game in AHL history. ￼
