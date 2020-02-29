Spring isn’t quite yet in the air, but baseball and softball season are already upon us.
It should be another exciting year for local fans of America’s pastime.
A plethora of top local high school baseball and softball players are back for another year.
The Highland High School baseball team, which went 29-2 and won the Central Section Division III championship, should once again be title contenders due to the return of a few of its most talented players.
The Scots will once again feature the dynamic duo of Isiah Fajardo and Nick Salas.
Fajardo was last year’s BVarsity All-Area Baseball Player of the Year after batting .484 and setting a section record with 57 runs scored. Salas, an All-Area First Team selection, hit .470 with 42 runs scored.
Other local high school baseball players to keep an eye on this season include Liberty’s Jacob Tobias (.454 batting average, 47 RBIs in 2019) Kaleb Dickey (9 home runs and 46 RBIs) and Frontier pitcher Kris Anglin (6-3 with 3.18 ERA and 90 K’s in 55 innings pitched).
The local high school softball scene is arguably even more loaded with returning star power than baseball.
Defending Central Section Division I champion Stockdale High features the dynamic twin-sister batter-mates combination of Sydney Hornbuckle and Katelyn Hornbuckle.
Sydney, the 2019 BVarsity All-Area Player of the Year, had a spectacular year in the circle, compiling a 19-3 record and 0.43 ERA while recording 157 strikeouts in 145 innings pitched. She also posted a .529 batting average.
Katelyn, an All-Area First Team catcher, batted .430 with 20 RBIs.
Other All-Area First Team players who are back this season include Independence’s Rylie Price (.519 batting average, 34 RBIs) and Elise Ontiveros (.460 batting average, 31 RBIs), Liberty’s Presley Hosick (.500 batting average, 31 runs) and Garces’ Jasmine Gorman (12 stolen bases, 26 stolen bases).
The Bakersfield College baseball and softball teams both kicked off their seasons in late January. Both are attempting to win their third straight league championships this season.
The Renegades baseball team, which finished with a 26-16 record last year, is led by Western State Conference-South Pitcher of the Year Alejandro Murillo. The former Stockdale High standout posted a sparkling 10-2 record in 14 starts last season. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound right-hander had a solid 3.31 ERA in 2019 and led BC in wins, innings pitched (84.1) and strikeouts (70).
Murillo has looked even better so far this season, whiffing a career-high 15 batters and allowing no earned runs in a 9-inning no-decision against El Camino College in early February.
The Renegades softball team features a pair of big-time power hitters in Natilee Parrish and Atlantis Rede.
Parrish, last year’s Western State Conference Offensive Player of the Year, finished the 2019 season tied for sixth in the state in home runs with 12. The hard-hitting first baseman paced BC in hits (47), runs (38), home runs (3), RBI (37), BB (21), OPS (.451) and SLG (.731).
Rede, who mans the hot corner for the Renegades, led the team in batting average (.385), just ahead of Parrish (.362).
The pair are already off to a big start to the 2020 season, combining for 34 hits, including five home runs, while driving in 38 runs during BC’s first nine games.
Rede hit a game-tying grand slam in the bottom of the seventh inning before Parrish hit a walk-off home run in the 12th to beat Riverside City College 14-12 in the first game of a Feb. 8 doubleheader.
It was Rede’s second grand slam of the young season.
The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team began its 2020 season in mid-
February.
The Roadrunners return several key players from a 2019 squad that went 24-35 last year.
Chief among them is senior third baseman Tyler Jorgenson, an All-WAC Second Team selection last year.
Jorgensen batted .323 and led CSUB in hits (62), runs (34), RBI (30) and total bases (79).
The CSUB softball team will attempt to improve on 15-32 record from a year ago.
The ‘Runners’ top-returning player is All-WAC Second Team choice Cydney Curran. For a third straight season, the standout shortstop started every game last year, posting a team-leading .339 batting average while finishing second in the country in triples (10). ￼
