While the start of autumn brought cooler weather to Kern County, it certainly didn’t cool down the sports action around the Golden Empire.
Volleyball
The Bakersfield College volleyball team won the 2018 Western State Conference-South championship. The Renegades finished the regular season with a 23-1 record and ranked No. 3 in the state.
BC sophomore setter Sarah Armendariz earned CCCWVCA Southern California State Player of the Week honors on Nov. 5. The Clovis West High School product finished the regular season ranked No. 5 in the state in assists per set (10.30).
The Cal State Bakersfield volleyball team recorded 13 service aces against Kansas City Oct. 25, one shy of the school’s Division I four-set match record. Five of those aces came from junior Rafa Bonifacio, tying the school’s four-set record.
Swimming
CSUB freshman swimmer Autumn D’Arcy was named WAC Swimmer of the Week after she swam the second-best time in CSUB history on Oct. 27 in the 100-yard butterfly. She also touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke (57.46) and led the 400 freestyle relay to a first-place finish (3:30.44). Through the first three weeks of the season, she had the top times in the conference in the 100 free (53.24), 100 fly and 200 individual medley (2:05.62).
Football
The BC football team went 5-0 at home this season, outscoring its opponents 206-39 at Memorial Stadium.
Former Garces High standout Cam Roberson had punt return touchdowns of 80, 77 and 81 yards during the Renegades back-to-back drubbings of East LA College and Moorpark College.
The Shafter High football team finished the regular season with a 10-0 record. The Generals were the only Kern County high school football team not to lose a game during the regular season. Led by senior quarterback Alex Aguilar, Shafter earned the No. 1 seed in Division V for the playoffs. Aguilar passed for 33 touchdowns and ran for another 15 prior to the start of the postseason.
Soccer
Another CSUB freshman, Caitlin Goetjen, had an outstanding season for the school’s women’s soccer team. The center back averaged 88.11 minutes in the back line this season. The Liberty High product helped CSUB tally five shutouts, a single-season best at the Division I level. Goetjen scored two goals and had one assist during her debut season with the Roadrunners. ￼
