November marks a transition month for local sports. The fall sports season wraps up during the month, while the winter sports season begins. Here are some of the noteworthy sports happenings.
The Bakersfield College volleyball team rose to No. 3 in the state rankings in October after downing then-No. 5 Moorpark College and then-No. 3 El Camino College on back-to-back Friday nights. The Renegades posted a 16-1 record through their first 17 matches, winning 13 time via 3-0 sweeps. Freshmen Lanie Camarillo (Liberty High School) and Penelope Zepeda (Frontier High School) have led the BC attack at the net, while sophomore setter Sarah Armendariz (Clovis West) and freshman defensive specialist Jessica Merante (Bakersfield Christian) have provided the Renegades with solid passing and defense plus steady on-court leadership.
CSU Bakersfield redshirt freshman middle blocker Brooke Boiseau recorded 20 kills for the Roadrunners on Oct. 8 to lead CSUB’s come-from-behind victory over Seattle U, the most of any Roadrunner this season and the first time a ’Runner has tallied 20 kills since September 2017. Boiseau ranks among the leaders in the NCAA and WAC in total blocks this season.
The CSU Bakersfield men’s soccer team pulled a big upset by knocking off then-No. 7 Air Force, 1-0, on Oct. 5. Ryan Goldsmith scored the game’s only goal in the 17th minute.
Bakersfield Condors goal keeper Al Montoya made his 200th AHL appearance during a game in mid-October. Montoya, the first Cuban American to play in the NHL, posted a 3.20 goals against average in 13 games last year with the Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers.
The CSU Bakersfield men’s basketball team tips off the season on Nov. 7 at TCU. The Roadrunners first home game is against Antelope Valley on Nov. 9. Redshirt Damiyne Durhman was selected to one of the Preseason All-WAC teams in both polls while the coaches and the media picked the Roadrunners to finish fifth in the WAC standings.
The CSUB women’s basketball team’s first game of the season is slated for Nov. 6 against Wright State at the Icardo Center.
The Bakersfield College women’s basketball team will be hosting a two-day tournament on Nov. 2-3.
The BC men’s basketball team starts the season on the road before returning to the Gil Bishop Sports Center for its home opener against College of the Sequoias on Nov. 9. The Renegade return last year’s fifth leading scorer Shahadah Camp (9.0 points per game). ￼
