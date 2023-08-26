Talk about rough. Try living up to the expectations of being a woman while also achieving and sustaining success at work.
We asked a group of Bakersfield women how they view the line women walk as they find their place in the professional or entrepreneurial world. What challenges have they faced in their field as they balance others' expectations with their own personal or professional goals?
Take a seat, because it might wear you out just reading their answers. Then again, if you read closely, there's also energizing inspiration here.
•••
This year I became a first-time mom. I am constantly trying to balance the typical duties of a wife and mother while running a business.
That has been a challenge at times but has also been extremely rewarding, as I have been able to nurture and care for my 6-month-old, Nora, while watching my first baby, Cloud 9, grow.
My only personal goal is to be present at home with my husband and daughter — encouraging, supporting and pointing toward Christ. Those things, those goals, don’t necessarily conflict with my professional goals of maintaining and growing a business.
My only problem is the number of hours in the day.
While men are essential to a family unit, women have the unique responsibility — well, it’s a gift, really — of laboring both at work and at home.
I have expectations from my staff and from my family when it comes to my roles as a boss, a mother and a wife. But thankfully I have the absolute best people around me, supporting me every step of the way. I am thankful for the opportunity to do what I love with people I love.
The gift of owning a cute little coffee shop while being able to be an active and available wife and mother is a blessing that is never lost on me.
— Morgan Bonn, owner, Cloud 9 Coffee Co.
•••
Spending nearly 40 years as a prosecutor has put me at odds with some of our county’s most notorious criminals, including serial killers, rapists and drug dealers. However, my greatest challenge in balancing others’ expectations with my professional and personal goals occurred seven years into my career when my children were born.
My mother, an incredible woman, was my role model. She was a stay-at-home parent whose focus was faith and family. I wanted to provide for my children the same level of love and care that she gave to my siblings and me. Yet I was raising twins while working full time, prosecuting complicated felony cases.
The challenges that mothers must overcome when making the transition back to work after having children are difficult. There was a time when I felt pulled in so many directions that I questioned whether I was adequately fulfilling any of my responsibilities. However, I had an employer, Edward Jagels, who was understanding and supportive, and I was able to continue working at a job that I loved.
Looking back, I know my experience was not unique; mothers everywhere go through this, and like so many women who have come before and after, in the face of seemingly insurmountable problems, we manage to persevere.
As district dttorney, I hope to encourage young mothers and fathers in my office — prosecutors, law enforcement professionals, victim advocates, criminalists — by sharing my own experiences and emphasizing that you can overcome obstacles, succeed and ultimately thrive, at the office and at home.
— Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County district attorney
•••
The line professional women walk can be narrow and lonely at times. I’ve found carving my own path to be most satisfying, especially when it takes me someplace unexpected.
John McNamara, the late marketing professor at Cal State Bakersfield and former CEO of M&M Candies, lit a fire in my belly for marketing and public relations many years ago that still burns today. His advice was to “find a need and fill it.” It guides me to this day as both a work and life lesson in how to find my path.
Sometimes we need companions on the journey. I’ve found there’s a lot to be learned from people both younger and older than I am at any particular career stage.
It’s also important that professional women mentor other women. I view it as an obligation to teach others what we’ve learned and to provide encouragement.
Learning to network early in one’s career is a necessary skill in the entrepreneurial world for women. I advocate it to all of my clients. There are plenty of service organizations to join that provide networking opportunities and the ability to give back to the community.
It helps to learn not to expect compliments on your work projects. It took me a few years in the early days, but now I enjoy the internal satisfaction of a job well done.
Most importantly, I’ve learned to have fun in my work and volunteer efforts. If you can’t have fun, it’s not worth doing.
— Maureen Buscher-Dang, owner, Buscher & Associates Marketing & Public Relations and lead marketing consultant for Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center
•••
Throughout my career, I've learned that achieving balance between personal and professional goals requires making thoughtful choices.
In my previous roles at large firms, I felt pressure to consistently exceed expectations across all areas — client work, office politics and community involvement. Though well-intentioned, this "always on" mentality led me to overextend myself.
I found myself at a tipping point several years ago. I was on track for promotion to partner. I had a very full calendar. I also had a “second life” as a classical musician, performing with two community orchestras. One day it was just too much. Too many client projects, too many evening events, too many notes to learn in a Shostakovich Symphony. Then a close colleague, a partner, advised me, “just say no.” Why hadn’t I thought of that before?
Now that I run my own practice, I'm careful to prioritize and decline commitments when needed. Saying "no" ensures I can devote my best effort to the projects and relationships most vital to my success and satisfaction.
This more focused approach has been invaluable in avoiding burnout. Though challenging at first, I've found this shift empowering. It's allowed me to sustain my passion for work while still nurturing my health, family and community.
Striking this balance remains an ongoing process, but I'm proud of the progress made.
— Shannon Lowther, managing partner, Central Pacific Valuation
•••
I think there’s power in being a woman in the workplace or wherever one chooses to share their talents. Many of us were raised to believe women can do it all, but I’ve found it’s more important to focus on doing the task at hand well. Each day, I strive to add more value than what I cost because I recognize the importance in representing the values of the nearly 1 million people who call Kern County home. It has been the greatest honor of my career to reimagine the presentation of Kern County’s story, as I am deeply passionate about bringing my community closer to government and instilling pride in our region.
One of the biggest hurdles I’ve faced in my career is changing the way I perceive my own age. When I first assumed this role, I had to transform my insecurity of being “young” into an asset, by showing the value in a fresh perspective. Now, I’m extremely proud to share the lens in which I view our community, because I know I’m helping connect a younger generation to their local government.
— Ally Soper, Kern County chief communications officer
•••
I've been in the fitness world for a long time so when I decided to open my own gym, expectations (mine, my business partners' and those of others) were set extremely high. I definitely felt the pressure to do well and create something amazing, but I didn't know how.
I didn't know the first thing about opening or running a business but I knew that I was born to help and inspire others. I knew that my full potential wasn't being utilized and that my own gym would be the only way to facilitate my dream.
The real challenge was trying to articulate my vision in a stereotypical "man's world" and feeling the need to prove myself with no business experience.
The biggest, most important lessons that I've learned, and my advice to any other women with a dream of starting or owning their own business, is to lead by example. Never doubt yourself because of what someone else says or thinks.
Trust your instincts. Do the right thing with genuine sincerity and your actions will speak for themselves.
— Holly Sousa, general manager, F45 Training
•••
I have been a co-owner of Proforma Solutions since 2018. In the five years I have been in this role I have found that women play an important part in the professional and entrepreneurial world. I am a firm believer in supporting other women and organizations in their successes.
We are fortunate enough to live in a community where we have so many strong women in leadership roles that give back by serving on various boards, acting as mentors and even forming partnerships. I currently support two organizations, Kern Oil Festival and Bakersfield College Alumni Association. On these boards, I have helped strategize and elevate their impact in the oil and gas industry as well as higher education in our community.
Additionally, through my business I have been able to support other organizations such as Garden Pathways, Kern Economic Development Corp., Casa Esperanza and Hoffmann Hospice.
One of my passions is helping develop young adults who are just entering the workforce. Proforma Solutions has given me that opportunity to bring on paid interns and allow our full-time team to take on leadership roles both in our office and out in the community where they experience their passion and strengths.
Every woman’s journey in leadership is different but no matter what the journey is, it is a testament to their strengths and unwavering commitment to driving meaningful change and guiding others toward professional achievements.
— Michele Tjepkema, co-owner, Proforma Solutions
•••
To my sisters who will read this article sitting in cafes or waiting in some line buying groceries or running on a treadmill during your lunch break — “Si Se Puede ladies!"
Like many of you, my role models are the women who first took swings at the glass ceiling of inequality.
As I reflect back on a career in politics, significantly inspired by women like Dolores Huerta, I see now how truly courageous such women were to take the wholesale repercussions of demanding equality in a world designed to impede, obstruct and persecute their voices.
The glass ceiling is not shattered, ladies. Generations of political struggle has seen an ever-increasing line of women climb into their rightful leadership places in business, academics and politics — but we are a long way from finishing this struggle.
My experience has taught me that not all women are the allies of women and not all men are the enemies of ambitious and talented women.
In the trenches of the professional grind, character is what matters. As Warren Buffett has aptly stated, “build relationships with moral people.”
More often than not you will find in the hard times, when the world is no longer on your side, and the fight for equality has grown dim — it will be morally courageous women and men you will find left at your side steadying your walk to take another swing at what’s left of that ceiling.
“Si Se Puede.”
— Leticia Perez, Kern County 5th District supervisor
•••
Something I learned from a very young age is that being a woman comes with a lot of expectations, especially so if she is running a business.
Growing up, my mom was a business owner, but she was also a daughter, a mother, a wife and a friend. She was often questioned by others about her ability to manage work-life balance, but she always managed to do it because she is resilient and knows what matters to her.
I started thinking about opening a dessert shop while in college. Now at 25 years old, Sweet Bites N Ice is an expanding dessert business.
Something that I have learned from this journey is that the expectations that others have for us are important. It's always good to obtain feedback, but it's more important to set our own expectations and work toward meeting our own goals.
When you're starting out a business, especially a food business, you wear many hats. You are the cook, the cashier, the accountant, the human resource manager, the marketer and the social media expert. But we are also sisters, daughters and friends.
Sometimes, when it feels like there aren't enough hours during the day to fulfill all the roles we carry on this journey, it's important to sit down, communicate and try to prioritize. There have been times when the expectations others have for me did not match the expectations I had for myself. By identifying what truly matters to me and setting clear priorities, I can navigate conflicting expectations without losing sight of my objectives.
Establishing healthy boundaries has been key to moving forward with both my personal and professional goals. I've had to communicate my limitations and make tough choices to maintain a healthy work-life balance. Adapting to changes while keeping my goals in mind has shown me the power of resilience. Balancing expectations has taught me to embrace feedback.
Dealing with pressure and learning to channel it into motivation has enabled me to thrive under challenging circumstances. As the business grows and expands, delegation has been key to being able to have more time to spend with the people I love.
I've realized that success isn't solely defined by external expectations. It's about finding fulfillment in pursuing my passions, all while being able to enjoy the results of my hard work with the people I love.
— Stephanie Chavez, owner, Sweet Bites N Ice LLC
•••
Every day, I find women are forging ahead, breaking barriers and creating a path that was once uncharted. There are times when the path doesn’t seem achievable, but I’ve come to find we are all capable of overcoming difficult things through determination, strength and resilience. A few perspectives on how I view the line women walk include:
- Inclusivity: Embracing diversity and recognizing that women bring unique perspectives and talents to the table can contribute to a more balanced community.
- Empowerment: Encouraging women to believe in their abilities, seize opportunities and take risks can have a profound impact on their success. Empowered women can inspire others and create a ripple effect that transcends industries and generations.
- Mentorship: By sharing experiences, knowledge and advice, women can support and uplift each other, helping to pave the way for future generations.
- Overcoming challenges: Recognize and address the challenges women face, such as gender bias, inequality in pay and opportunities, work-life balance and societal expectations. By acknowledging these hurdles, we can work toward removing them and creating a more equitable playing field.
- Celebrating achievements: By celebrating accomplishments, we not only honor the hard work and dedication of women but also inspire others to follow in their footsteps.
As we view the line women walk in the professional or entrepreneurial world, I encourage Bakersfield to continue striving for progress, advocate for change and support each other in our collective journey for the greater good of our community!
— Mira Patel, owner, Drybar Bakersfield and Six23 Media
•••
Walking a line implies boundaries and women are boundless in their abilities. As a public relations professional for more than 25 years, I have worked with very competent, qualified and confident women in executive and managerial positions. What I have learned from them is immeasurable but three takeaways have stood the test of professional fortitude — define your own destiny, embrace being uncomfortable and never stop growing.
If there is a line we walk as professional women, it curves and covers many hills but the one thing that is true is our professional destiny is not defined by others; it is defined by us. Our work, attitude and perseverance help define our career and job satisfaction. So, define your own destiny, choose your own path, and take concrete steps to achieve your goals.
Accomplishing professional goals often requires being comfortable with being uncomfortable. If a new project, position, or venture into entrepreneurship makes you uncomfortable that means you are stretching yourself as an individual and a professional, so embrace it.
Finally, continuous education is necessary — find time to listen to a podcast, take a LinkedIn course or attend a seminar. No one’s professional journey is the same so being uniquely and fantastically us is the best gift women can offer to ourselves, community and our professions.
— Kimberly Ellis, external affairs communications manager, Aera Energy LLC
•••
Serving as a California state senator has been an opportunity of a lifetime, something I certainly never thought about doing while growing up.
My mom was a single mom, working hard to put food on the table. I did not go to a prestigious college. Instead, I signed up for the United States Army and was stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.
I was there when the Berlin Wall came down. Let me tell you, watching people fall to their knees embracing their newfound freedom has given me a deep sense of gratitude for our country.
The same country that has given me the opportunity to serve our community today.
As the state senator that represents the top three food-producing counties in the nation, as well as the energy hub of California, my top priority is safeguarding the industries that keep our nation running strong. If the policies coming out of Sacramento stop our farmers from growing food, our oil producers from producing and our businesses from thriving, the entire nation suffers.
I focus on common sense solutions to address the issues my constituents care about, such as creating safer communities by addressing crime and homelessness, improving our children’s educational outcomes by giving parents more school choice and reducing the cost of living by eliminating the gas tax and reducing the cost of utilities.
It can be a challenge making sure Sacramento politicians understand our way of life in the valley, but I work hard to teach them the importance and value of our industries. My goal has always been to represent and educate others about our valley values, to serve my constituents, and to do so with integrity and perseverance.
I couldn’t be more honored to serve as the senator for the 12th District.
— State Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield
