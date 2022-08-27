Maybe you’ve felt it too. A hundred little things, or big things, pushing you from every direction, needing your attention, your expertise, your care, your go-ahead. Those times when you are pouring yourself out to attend to the needs of others and where every second of the day is spent trying to squeeze as much productivity from every moment.
Women, perhaps, are more often caught in that push and pull of priority, often feeling like every decision for their career might come at the detriment of their families.
We spoke to local women who shared what they have learned through the most demanding times of their lives and their best advice in surviving, and thriving, in the midst of “the squeeze.”
Rachel Welch
Tell me a little about yourself
I grew up in Bakersfield and I am currently the vice president of student life at Bakersfield Christian High School. I am currently the only female in executive leadership. I’ve been in this position for one year and before that I was a teacher. I taught for five years and then took five years off to stay at home. I have three children, Hannah, 8, Isaiah, 9, and Jeremiah, 12.
My husband and I have been married for 14 years and he travels regularly for work, which has become an added challenge to managing kids, work and everything that has to be done. We’re pretty involved in our church as well as various kids activities, and my kids also attend different school sites. I have a lot of family help — my mom has been a great help because she started working from home. I have a totally great support system and that’s completely vital. They say it takes a village, which is kind of cliché but it’s totally true because I think it is really vital to be able to ask for help when handling so much.
Have there ever been times when you think “I can’t do this?” How do you get through those moments?
I think a lot of that for me instead is asking myself: "Am I in this job because this is what I am meant to do or because I'm looking for some sort of fulfillment?" I took my job because it felt like the right thing for myself and my family at this time. When there are really tough times, I’m a really big communicator and I like to talk it out. I like to get prayer and input from those around me.
For me, it doesn’t become “I can’t do this anymore,” but I more so ask myself “Is there a way that I need to reevaluate my priorities and my goals?” The world is so much about money, but really the thing I value so much more is my time, because that is not replaceable. I am replaceable at work but I am not replaceable in my family.
How do you figure out what to say "no" and "yes" to, and how do you hold those boundaries?
A lot of it is evaluating it as it comes and really trying to stick to what is valuable at this time, what is valuable to my job and my family. We so often have to make very split-second decisions that impact a lot of things. I have to make a decision comfortably and clearly very quickly and I need to be able to think many steps ahead. There’s a lot of "yes" and "no," and it really is OK to say "no." Saying "yes" doesn’t always align with the values and the long-term benefits to everyone involved. You have to say no sometimes even if you feel like it's rough in the moment.
If you could tell your past self what you know now, what would you say?
I would tell myself, “You need to have grace for yourself. Grace to say yes, grace to say no, grace when you fail and grace when you succeed.” When I fail, I am my own worst enemy and when I succeed I still try to point out to myself what should have been better. Also, knowing that I'm not going to make everyone happy and that's OK. Sometimes a decision I make will make some people upset and sometimes they will later see the benefit in it, but sometimes they won’t, and that’s OK too.
What are some tangible things that have helped you create a better balance in your life?
In finding that quintessential balance between family and work, I find it helpful to really have that separation – like I don’t need to check my emails at 9:30 at night. Another important thing is not making my family part of my to-do list. My family is the priority and the rest is on the list of what needs to be tackled when the time is right. When I get home with my kids, I put my phone aside to focus on what was going on with them during the day. It’s also about saying "no" to things that could be good but still aren’t the right thing for the time being.
What advice would you give to those going through similar stages?
I would say ask for help — it's the hardest thing to do but it really is the most beneficial. Be honest with where you are. It's OK to be stressed, it's OK to cry and it's OK to be where you are. It really is OK to be honest to those around you about where you are and if they don't think it's OK then it's really on them. It’s hard — we don’t want to look foolish or like a hot mess but I really do think that having honesty really is the best way to have success both at home and at work. Everyone is really walking a journey that really is best for them and we shouldn't be judging that. It’s also so important to find support within our community. Bakersfield is a great place to live and there's a lot of support to be found here. We want to support each other, but we don’t always know how, so we first have to have understanding for one another.
Makenzie Barefield
Tell me a little about yourself
I am a wedding and portrait photographer and owner of my own business, Makenzie Photography. I have a son who will be 2 years old next month and he was born extremely premature which was really hard on running my own business and I am recently a single mom. There’s not really a term for a full-time self-employed full-time stay-at-home single mom, but that’s what I am. I also have a podcast that's on hiatus right now since becoming a mom and I also host an empowerment conference for high school girls.
Have there ever been times when you think “I can’t do this?” How do you get through those moments?
All the time. Almost every day I question if I should still be self-employed. I think anyone who has been self-employed questions at some points if it is still worth it, or questions if they should go back to school or change to a more traditional job. Because although there are a lot of perks, there are also a lot of things that are really stressful. When I had my son, I had to rely on a lot of others in the community, and although I am my own boss, I can’t make it alone so I really had to rely on others.
How do you figure out what to say "no" and "yes" to, and how do you hold those boundaries?
That’s still hard. I feel like I'm still learning what that is. There's a point where I will not leave my house and I will not take certain jobs if I will not make a certain amount because it is not worth being away from my son. There is a value of time that has to outweigh leaving your family. And also sometimes what that means is I am playing with my son all day long and I’m working into the night until 2 a.m. after he’s gone to sleep.
I never clock out so it is hard to set good boundaries. Boundaries in my life are often seasonal, so when I have a high season when I’m super busy for work, my boundaries may be down because I know that this is a busy time and that I will need to save up my money for the slow times since there is no guarantee for work when you're self-employed. And that can be very scary and I think is why self-employed people struggle so much with boundaries because we want the work so we take it on. But I really have to be intentional with my schedule so I don't take on too much work.
If you could tell your past self what you know now, what would you say?
I started my business when I was 16 and I went full-time with it when I was 20 years old. There are a lot of different things I would tell myself at each age and each season. Now, I think in this season of life as an adult and as a mom, I want to show myself grace but also show my son that you can create a beautiful life for yourself by doing what you love.
A lot of people have the mentality that the only person who can take care of yourself is you, which I agree with to an extent, but I also think there's nothing wrong with asking for help. Bakersfield is really known for their community, but sometimes as a business owner, I can be too prideful to accept help. To my past self I would say to accept help and advice from others. Business will always be there but your family comes first, and I especially learned that during my experience with my son in the NICU.
What are some tangible things that have helped you create a better balance in your life?
This sounds so silly, but it’s simple things like setting work hours for myself. I work more efficiently when I block off specific time and get a babysitter for my son or take him to his grandma's house so I can buckle down and get as much work done as I can. Even just using the "do not disturb" function on my phone so that I don't have any distractions during work time. Also, trying to stay off of social media is an important one for me.
And I have to schedule in time for me, even if that means scheduling time to take a shower. I will tell myself I have to go to bed or I have to be done at a specific time so I can make sure to get sleep because kids are a natural alarm clock.
What advice would you give to those going through similar stages?
I saw something the other day about how moms feel like they're not even contributing to the household by being a mom. I feel like it's really important for moms who used to have a profession but now are staying at home to know that just because it's not bringing monetary value to the home, it is still bringing so much value. Jobs will always be there but your family is changing every day. You can always go back to work but it doesn’t have to be right now.
It’s always helpful for me personally to remind myself that everything is just a season. And lastly, I would really put an emphasis on how important it is to support small businesses. You’re not just supporting a local business, you're supporting a family — you're supporting a child to go to soccer, a mom to take their kids to baseball, a family to be able to do extracurriculars and to put food on the table.
Raquel Casillas
Tell me a little about yourself
I am a wife, mother, grandmother and business owner. Sixteen years ago, my husband and I created my business, Loncheria Otro Rollo, because we wanted to be able to help them pay for school. A typical day for me starts at 5 o’clock in the morning when I start preparing everything for my business. I spend a lot of my time cooking because I cook for my business and I cook for my family. And on my days off, I take care of my daughter’s baby since she works full-time.
Have there ever been times when you think “I can’t do this?” How do you get through those moments?
My first thought was always to help my kids, they are the reason behind everything I do. Sometimes you do want to give up, like now that I have my grandson, sometimes I feel like I'm wasting my time working. But the thing is, I feel happy with what I'm doing — I really enjoy every day. I never wake up and dread going to work. I really enjoy seeing people enjoy my food and my customers are paying me to do what I love. I’m so lucky to do something I enjoy, and maybe that's why I don't even always feel like it's a job.
How do you figure out what to say "no" and "yes" to, and how do you hold those boundaries?
Honestly, from the moment I wake up, I have a lot of other people's needs to think about. My work is my family. Everything I do revolves around them or my business. So I do try to make time for other things, for example, I try to make time to have breakfast each Monday with my friends, but my goal is always to do all that my family needs and then after that I can have time for myself.
But there have been times when that is much harder. There have been so many times I have had to choose between my business and my family and that’s the hard part, especially at times when my kids really needed me. Because I couldn’t just be a business woman, I also had to be a mom full-time. It’s hard to do both — you basically need to be superwoman.
What are some tangible things that have helped you create a better balance in your life?
Honestly, I don’t know how I do it. One fun part is bringing my kids with me and teaching them to work alongside me. It helped them see how hard it is not going to school, not having a degree. That's why I always tried to do whatever I could to help them understand that going to school is important. I also think it's important to never forget that you are first a mom. But the other thing is, for me, I am very lucky that the money I make isn’t for daily survival, but more to help my kids be able to go to college. I know that with other moms, if they don’t work, they can’t pay their bills. So a big part of my balance is my husband because we do it all together as a team.
If you could tell your past self what you know now, what would you say?
I would have encouraged myself to go to school. It’s not that I’m not happy where I am, but there’s definitely things I could have done that would have made it easier for myself and my family, like if I had gone to school. I came to this country with nothing — not even speaking English. But now I have my business, I speak English, I have three kids who all went to university — that is my greatest prize. Growing up, my dad told me it was stupid to go to school. So for me, I spent my life trying to make sure my kids could have a better life. Because if your family doesn’t support your dreams, you will not make it.
What advice would you give to those going through similar stages?
Don’t give up, work hard for your dreams and look for something that you really love to do. Things are rarely easy but if I did it, not speaking English, coming from another country with nothing, then you can do whatever you’re facing as well. Invest in your education. Find a way to get paid to do what you love so you won’t feel like it's your job.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.