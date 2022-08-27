Maybe you’ve felt it too. A hundred little things, or big things, pushing you from every direction, needing your attention, your expertise, your care, your go-ahead. Those times when you are pouring yourself out to attend to the needs of others and where every second of the day is spent trying to squeeze as much productivity from every moment.

Women, perhaps, are more often caught in that push and pull of priority, often feeling like every decision for their career might come at the detriment of their families.