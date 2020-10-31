Building leaders in Bakersfield is Active 20-30 Club’s purpose. While its objective is to serve the underprivileged youth in the community, Active 20-30 Club offers other hands-on services to help build a strong foundation of leadership in young men.
Active 20-30 members usually range between the ages of 20 to 40, giving them the opportunity for personal growth, building friendships and developing leadership skills, all while giving back to local underprivileged children through fundraisers or mentorships.
“Active 20-30 helps underprivileged kids in the community, but we also give men the skill set to lead in organizations," President Mike Gruetzmacher said. "Older men in the community dominate the leadership in businesses and it gives them the chance to do that through community service."
The Bakersfield chapter was founded in 1928, and there are 33 Active 20-30 clubs established around the country.
“There’s a responsibility placed on its members. Coming to Bakersfield and not having that support system, I wanted to meet new people," Gruetzmacher said. "The members in the club are doing so much better for themselves personally and the community. They’re always striving to do better and looking for ways to support the community and the children."
Gruetzmacher said Active 20-30 Club gives back to the community by raising money for its annual fundraisers Childspree, Christmas Experience and the Country & Craft Beer Festival, which had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“A lot of our events are centered around fundraising. One of the foundations we build in our members is project management — it takes a lot of people to be involved in planning it so we build that leadership foundation in them,” he said.
Its other fundraisers, Christmas Experience, provides families with a Christmas if they aren’t able to have one. The club gives back by donating wrapped presents for every child, a food voucher and a Christmas tree for the holiday spirit.
The club also gives back by holding a children’s shopping spree where it partners with different local organizations and provides gift certificates to children to spend on back-to-school shopping.
As the club continues to make an impact on each other and the youth in the community, Gruetzmacher wants to be able to leave a mark and inspire other members to persist personal growth within themselves and the people they help.
“I hope I can leave it better than I found it. As the years go by, I hope it grows and remains stronger than it has ever been,” he said.
