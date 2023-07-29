As the summer draws to a close, anticipation is in the air as students and school staff prepare to embark on a new year and educational journey, as it is an exciting time for the Kern High School District.
The district provides more college and career readiness programs, academic and mental health supports, and services than ever before, paving the way for student success in school and beyond.
Here is a look at a few programs and supports available to ensure all students are equipped to thrive academically, socially and emotionally.
Early College Pathway Program: The Early College Pathway program allows students to walk across the graduation stage with their high school and college diplomas. Early College is a collaboration between the Kern High School District and Bakersfield College. The program offers an opportunity for students to get a head start on college by attending courses after the regular school day with a chance to earn their associate degree by the time they graduate high school. One of the program's benefits is that these courses come at no cost to families, eliminating financial barriers and making higher education accessible to all students.
KHSD Early College Pathways include industrial automation, public health, law, public policy and society, psychology, introduction to health careers, and police science. Most of the courses are UC and CSU transferable and will count toward various bachelor's degrees. To learn more about Early College opportunities in the KHSD, please visit bakersfieldcollege.edu/earlycollege/khsd.
Dual Enrollment Program: KHSD's Dual Enrollment Program allows students to simultaneously earn college and high school credits during the regular school day. Students receive a rigorous, college-aligned curriculum that prepares them for post-secondary education. KHSD first implemented the Dual Enrollment Program in 2015 and partners with the Kern Community College District and California State University, Bakersfield. Students interested in Dual Enrollment courses are encouraged to speak with their school counselor.
Career Technical Education: CTE is an educational pathway that focuses on preparing students for specific careers and industries, including information technology, health sciences, culinary arts, automotive technology, construction trades, graphic design and digital media, welding and metal fabrication, early childhood education, business and entrepreneurship, and more. Since 2014, KHSD’s goal has been to create more opportunities for students to access career and technical education programs while pursuing their high school diplomas.
KHSD’s commitment to CTE and cultivating partnerships with industry professionals have resulted in a growth in the number of programs offered at the premier CTE capstone campuses, the Regional Occupational Center, and Career Technical Education Center. In addition, expansive CTE programs are offered at the 19 comprehensive school sites, continuation school sites, Special Education CTE Training Centers, and the Bakersfield Adult School.
Mental Health Matters: Our school sites offer mental health support to all students. Our team of dedicated mental health professionals includes school psychologists, school social workers, school counselors, and school mental health clinicians. These mental health professionals collaborate with students, families, staff and interagency partners to assess and support mental health challenges that may arise to address possible barriers to student learning.
To ensure that students receive the support they need, including academic or social-emotional, they can easily access help by clicking on the "Student Request for Intervention and Supports" link at the top of their school's website homepage.
Additionally, providing a safe and secure learning environment is a top priority for each school. Students have access to Sprigeo, a 24/7 anonymous tip line to report bullying, harassment or threats to students or school safety. Students can access Sprigeo at the top of each school's website homepage, or the app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Android Marketplace.
Strengthening School-Family Collaboration: At the heart of every thriving educational community lies strong partnerships between parents, families, students and staff. KHSD believes fostering these connections and parent involvement is the cornerstone of student success. One of the ways parents can become involved is through the district’s Parent and Family Centers located at each comprehensive site.
These centers serve as valuable hubs offering a range of opportunities for parent education, school leadership, gathering important resources, and connecting with their school principals. These centers also serve as a bridge between parents, school administrators, and teachers to foster collaborative opportunities to support students and families in every way possible.
We look forward to welcoming our students to our campuses for a successful 2023-2024 school year! For more information about these programs and others, please visit KernHigh.org.
Erin Briscoe-Clarke is KHSD's public information officer and communications manager.
