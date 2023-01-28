After chronicling many of the struggles in the restaurant world the previous year, dining columnist Pete Tittl took the opportunity to explore the local dining scene in 2022.
Inspired by many reader recommendations, he uncovered somewhat hidden gems like Acapulco Seafood House, tucked away in a small shopping center in southwest Bakersfield; the Petroleum Club of Bakersfield, which is thriving at its new home at Sundale Country Club; and G's Smoked Texas BBQ, which only recently moved to southwest Bakersfield after making a name for itself inside the Chevron at the intersection of Highways 58 and 43.
