Among the winners as the COVID-19 pandemic moves us to a “new normal” and the nation’s jobs market heats up are teenagers. Shuttered companies are scrambling to rehire and looking at teens to fill entry-level and part-time jobs.

Since the turn of this century, the teen employment rate has been dropping. The bottom fell out during the 2008 recession, when displaced adult workers competed with teens for low-level jobs. But as the economy emerged from the recession and higher-paying jobs returned, teen employment began creeping up.