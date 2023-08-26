Whether on the stage or behind the scenes, these women know the importance of those supporting creativity in the community. And what better way to show the love than to share some kind words for those who are making Kern County a better place.
Kristina Saldaña
Show director and financial director of The Empty Space
The Bakersfield arts scene is filled with incredibly inspiring people but none more than the magnanimous and brilliant Elizabeth Sivesind. To know Ellie is to constantly be in awe of her. To be her friend is to wonder every day how you were lucky enough to win that cosmic lottery. Her selflessness and encouragement have gotten me, and The Empty Space, through some tough times and her intelligence and sharp wit have gotten us out of a few as well. She has an incredible family, raising two wonderful and kind children with her husband who adores and values her. Not to mention she's beautiful, empathetic, adventurous and always ready to harmonize at a moment's notice.
Ellie is an incredible performer who possesses a talent that can't be taught but has been meticulously crafted from years of hard work and dedication. Her past leadership on The Empty Space board of directors and in local theater has helped shape a thriving community. Her presence and professionalism onstage and offstage make productions with her immeasurably superior in every way possible.
Ellie inspires me every day to be a better artist, friend and human being, to be kinder and more courageous, to be a leader and a follower. I constantly find myself looking for opportunities to work with Ellie and am beyond grateful to call her one of my closest friends and esteemed colleagues. Where she leads, I will follow.
Yvonne Cavanagh
Artist and high school educator
Gina Herrera, a resident artist of Bakersfield, serves as a tremendous source of inspiration, pushing me to exceed my artistic boundaries. Our connection flourished within the Kern High School District, deepening when we concurrently taught evening courses at Bakersfield College. While I instructed in ceramics, Gina guided her students in the realm of sculpture.
One characteristic of Gina that immediately resonated with me was her unwavering determination and ambition, beautifully intertwined with her remarkable artistic prowess.
Her journey commenced with the attainment of a BFA in art education from the prestigious School of the Art Institute of Chicago. Amid her studies, she was called to serve in various war contingencies. Following her final tour, she further enriched her artistic skill set, earning an MFA in studio arts from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
My admiration deepened when I had the privilege to explore her studio. Awe-inspiring is her outdoor workspace, dedicated to crafting the metal elements that seamlessly merge into her sculptures. Organizational boxes brimming with meticulously labeled materials await her creativity, a testament to her readiness to embrace inspiration whenever it strikes. An insight into her most recent piece emerged — a sculpture conceived during her summer residency in Colorado. Comprising distinct components, including a metal cube base, a life-sized ceramic leg cast from her own form, and an ethereal laser-cut metal extension resembling breezy leaves, the sculpture radiates tranquility and contemplation. Observing this creation evokes a serene introspection.
Eagerly anticipating Gina's continuous exploration of this artistic series, I'm equally excited about the ongoing dialogue we share about our respective creative processes.
The solitary nature of the artist's journey often casts a sense of isolation, but with Gina as a collaborator in ideation, the creative energy surges.
To view Gina Herrera's remarkable portfolio, please visit ginaherrera.com, and for a glimpse into her artistic endeavors, her Instagram handle is @ginaherreraart.
Ariel Dyer
Musician and reference librarian/Shafter library liaison for Bakersfield College
Jaclyn Allen at the Hen's Roost: Jaclyn is a true scene setter. Hen's Roost is what she is perhaps most known for but what is Hen's Roost anyway? A restaurant, a shop, events, farmers market? Yes to all of the above. Jaclyn does everything and then some, she makes it look easy — when I know from personal experience it definitely is not — and she keeps on creating and moving through the world, all while centering local people, local food and local businesses. Sharp, funny and kind, Jaclyn is the kind of person who is busier than everyone else — but that never seems to stop her from sitting down and having a conversation with you. "How are your parents?" she'll ask me whenever I see her, and she's one of the few people I know who really wants to listen to the answer. Jaclyn is a stellar human being and I'm lucky to know her.
Miriam Alqaisi, owner of Radio Sandwich: I don't really know Miriam that well, but I think she is so incredibly cool and maybe me simping for her here will make her like me and we can be friends. Her restaurant Radio Sandwich struck the downtown scene like lightning a little over a year ago and the fire hasn't stopped burning yet. Sandwiches for the gods with locally sourced ingredients, a special late-night menu (even being open late at night, which doesn't happen almost anywhere in town), the coolest interior design, and a space for local pop-ups, art and even local music now?!? Miriam is crushing it. I admire her creativity and the charisma she's obviously got to pull together such a scene with a good team. Keep an eye out for whatever she's got going on next — it will probably blow your mind.
Audrey Chavez, founder of Bakersfield’s AIDS Project: Audrey has been working in the community for decades. You may have seen her tabling at a community event if you've ever gone to one (she's at all of them), giving out Narcan, free condoms, fentanyl test strips and more. She is one of the fiercest LGBTQ+ advocates I've ever met and is always leading the charge for health care access to all. This town has a tendency to beat you down if you do community work, so I continue to be floored and inspired by her indefatigability to keep on going and doing such hard and unglamorous work — the most meaningful kind. Through it all this woman has a sense of ease and humor and bulldoggish chutzpah that I can only hope to channel just a fraction of one day.
Rebekah Ingle
Educator, marketing coordinator for Ovation Theatre
Liz B. Williams has been on stage at nearly every community theater in town. While I've always admired her talent as a musical theater actor, I recently saw her in a serious play and developed a new appreciation for her range and ability as an actor. In the recent production of Paula Vogel's "How I Learned to Drive," Liz brought vulnerability and deep insight to the character of Li'l Bit. Her portrayal of a 35-year-old woman looking back on a history of abuse brought me to tears. Liz is also an advocate for Black performers in theater and pushes for diversity in casting, equity and representation. As a member of the marketing team at the Ovation Theatre, she has helped change the culture of local theater to make it more inclusive and kind. She is a relationship builder, a team player and a brilliant artist.
Jan Hefner
Executive director of Bakersfield Community Theatre
I've been asked to select one or two women in the community and write about how they inspire me, but it's literally impossible to keep to only two! I've been involved with the local theater community for 50 years, so I have many names of mentors and friends from previous decades floating around in my mind, but I'll choose to focus more on the current theater scene.
Those who know me won't be surprised that I lead with Julie Gaines. She is among the finest actors in town and she is also my best friend. But I include her here because of her extraordinary support of everyone she meets in the theater community, her commitment to each of her projects whether her role is large or small, and she is literally the kindest person I've ever met.
It's no accident that she is widely referred to as Mama Julie by legions of younger actors, many of whom first met her when they were in junior theater 10 or more years ago. Julie is inimitable, which is a shame. More people like her would help the world become a better place.
I'm also inspired by Rebecca Worley, Beth Clark and Kristina Saldaña. Rebecca and Beth have served with me on the BCT board of directors for eight years, and Kristina has been a fixture on the board of The Empty Space for its entire 20-year existence. All three women multitask in staged productions (acting, directing, tech roles), and all have brought their unique talents to maintaining the business of a theater, which is not everyone's cup of tea.
The commitment and talent displayed by all four of these women truly inspires me.
I could go on and on, but I know the next time I see a wonderful production staged by one of Bakersfield's seven live theaters, I'm sure to come away with a new list of names to add to my "most inspirational" list.
I hope more people will attend a live theater performance and join me in appreciating our amazing local talent!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.